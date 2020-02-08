FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team picked up a pair of victories at Dailey Field on Saturday to improve to 3-0 on the young season.
The Stingers defeated Patrick Henry 1-0 in eight innings in the early game before shutting out Sloane State 8-0 in the afternoon.
Hunter Baker scored on a wild pitch in the opener for the only run of the contest. Charlie Corum, Daniel Gueldner and D.J. Sullivan had the only hits for FDTC.
On the mound, Hunter Parks, Josh Patterson and Nathan Barolet combined for the shutout. The each allowed just one hit and Parks struck out seven in four innings.
In the second game, Jacob English collected two hits and drove in two. Danny Grillo homered while Josearmando Diaz, Andre Demetral and Trey Yates each had an RBI apiece.
Collin Welch, Drake Thames and Timmy Felder combined on the shutout. Welch struck out three in four innings.
FDTC hosts Patrick Henry today at 12:30 p.m.
FMU softball sweeps Belmont Abbey
BELMONT, N.C. – Home runs by Janecia Hemingway, Addie May and Savannah Rosson led Francis Marion University to 16-0 and 8-1 victories over Belmont Abbey College on Saturday.
The unbeaten Patriots (6-0) will return home to host Newberry College in a non-conference doubleheader on Sunday at 1 p.m.
In the first game, junior right-handed pitcher Katelyn Ellard improved to 3-0 on the season, pitching five innings and only giving up two hits to the Crusaders' (0-2) offense. Both hits came in the final frame. Ellard walked one batter and struck out six.
Patriot batters rapped out 11 hits including two doubles from freshman right-fielder Carson Shannon, who also had a team-high five RBI.
On the mound in the second game for the Patriots was the sophomore righty Hemingway who improved to 2-0. She pitched six innings, fanning 10 batters and scattering four hits, while also batting 2-for-3.
Both May and Patriot junior left fielder Jordan Carlson finished with four hits in the doubleheader.
Winter weather postpones FMU basketball games
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Winter weather in northern Georgia postponed the Peach Belt Conference basketball doubleheader between Francis Marion University and Young Harris College from Saturday afternoon until Sunday.
The women's game will tip off at noon followed by the men's game at 2 p.m.
Coker men fall to Carson-Newman 77-56
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's basketball team fell to Carson-Newman in South Atlantic Conference action on Saturday by a score of 77-56.
Malcolm Kennedy paced the Cobras with a game-high 25 points, while Chandler Lindsey also scored 12 points in the contest.
The Cobras return to the floor on Wednesday at Catawba at 7:30 p.m.
Carson-Newman tops Coker women 63-44
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University women's basketball team dropped its South Atlantic Conference tilt with visiting Carson-Newman on Saturday by a score of 63-44.
Saquita Joyner led the Cobras in the scoring department with 10 points. Erin Houser paced the Cobras with a game-high 13 rebounds.
The Cobras return to the hardwood on Wednesday at Catawba at 5:30 p.m.
Cobra baseball splits with Alderson Broaddus
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Coker University baseball team split Saturday's doubleheader against Alderson Broaddus University at Tom. J. New Field.
The Cobras won game one by a score of 6-4, while dropping the second game 6-4 in six innings.
Chase Bruno had a two-run single in the first inning of the opener for Coker and Bryan Castillo drove in a run as well.
Vito Castronovo, Harrison Morris and Justin Bennett all had RBI singles as well.
Griffin Hollifield pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to seal the win for the Cobras, who will be back in action today with another doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.