FLORENCE, S.C. -- Chandler Woolridge drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh, and Florence-Darlington Tech added another in the eighth to edge Bryant & Stratton 5-3 on Wednesday in college baseball action.
Trey Yates had two hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs for the Stingers, who improved to 5-0 on the young season.
S.B. Duncom had the other RBI for Tech on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning that tied the score at 3-3.
Nick Folwer, Matthew Hursey and Rashard Coleman each pitched a scoreless inning of relief for FDTC, with Fowler picking up the victory.
The Stingers host East Georgia State on Friday in their next game.
Coker men's lacrosse falls to Mount Olive
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's lacrosse team battled No. 11 Mount Olive on Wednesday, but fell by a score of 14-8.
Mount Olive opened the game by going up 2-0 in the first three minutes, before Joe Venazio scored man-up from Nicholas Maddox to get the Cobras on the board just 44 seconds later. The Cobras tied the game at two with an unassisted goal from Ethan Irizarry at 4:35 of the first quarter, before Mount Olive re-gained the lead at 3-2 three minutes later. Kaden Ross would tie the game again from Irizarry with five minutes and change to play in the first, before Mount Olive would score the final two goals of the period to take a 5-3 lead after 15 minutes.
Coker scored two of the three goals in the second quarter, starting with another unassisted marker from Irizarry a minute and a half in to get the Cobras within 5-4. After Mount Olive scored with six and a half minutes left in the second to take a 6-4 lead, Justin Hopkins would score unassisted with 38 seconds left to get the Cobras back within one at the half.
Venazio opened the scoring 42 seconds into the third quarter with a goal from Matt Murphy to tie the game at six, before Mount Olive would hold the Cobras off the board for the remainder of the quarter while netting three goals to take a 9-6 lead to the fourth.
Mount Olive would score the first two goals of the fourth quarter, before Henry Haskett would break up the Trojans run with a goal from Irizarry with 10 and a half minutes to play. Mount Olive would score three out of the final four goals to hang on for the road win, with Kaden Ross scoring unassisted with six minutes to play representing the final Cobra marker in the game.
Ethan Irizarry, Joe Venazio and Kaden Ross each scored twice in the game, while Justin Hopkins and Henry Haskett each netted one goal for Coker. Irizarry led the Cobras with two assists on the da
Chris Hagy (2-1) took the loss in the cage for Coker, making 15 saves on the day.
Coker (2-1) hosts North Greenville in non-conference action on Friday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.