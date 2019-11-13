WILSON, N.C. — Redshirt freshman forward Kristian Wall came off the Francis Marion University bench and tallied 20 points and eight rebounds to lead the Patriots to a season-opening 80-68 win over Barton College on Wednesday in non-conference women’s basketball action.
Francis Marion (1-0) will be back in action on Monday as the Patriots will play their home opener against Claflin University at 6 p.m. in the Smith University Center.
Wall connected on 8-of-12 field goal attempts, including a pair of three-pointers, while chipping in two steals and three assists. Sophomore center Zaria Woods went 9-of-13 from the floor for a career-high 19 points and tallied nine rebounds and three assists. Junior forward Kiana Adderton added 14 points and nine rebounds.
Barton (2-1) had five players hit for double-figures including Shanika Peterkin who led the squad with a double-double 14 points and 16 rebounds.
Francis Marion took the lead for good at 14-13 on a three-pointer by Wall with 1:58 left in the opening quarter, and the Patriots held a narrow 18-16 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Patriots scored 25 points in the second quarter to extend their lead to 43-35 at intermission.
The Bulldogs got as close as four in the third period, but the margin remained eight (60-52) heading to the final frame. Barton again pulled to with four points (63-59) with 6:54 remaining, but senior guard Abigail Bullock and Adderton responded with buckets to push the margin back to eight and FMU was able to hold off the Bulldogs.
The Patriots shot 50 percent (32-64) from the field and 33.3 percent (6-18) from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs connected on 34.2 percent (25-73) from the field, 22.2 percent (4-18) from three-point range, and 87.5 percent (14-16) from the line.
The Patriots out-rebounded the Bulldogs 46-39 and forced 18 turnovers. That latter figure helped FMU to a 20-9 edge in points-off-turnovers. FMU blocked eight shots, including four by Adderton.
FMU head coach Jeri Porter improves to 4-1 in season openers on the Patriots bench.
Coker men open season with 58-53 win over Limestone
GAFFNEY, S.C.- Royce Hunter scored a team-high 16 points and grabbed four rebounds to lead the Coker men’s basketball team to 58-53 victory in its season opener against Limestone College on Wednesday.
Teammate Chandler Lindsey added 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
The Cobras outscored the Saints 32-22 in the first half.
Coker improved to 1-0 and will host Limestone at 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday.
FMU volleyball trio picked for PBC Team of Academic Distinction
FLORENCE, S.C. — Three members of the Francis Marion University volleyball team — junior outside hitter Kayla Arthur, sophomore outside hitter Alyssa Hansen and sophomore setter Finn Millians — have been named to the 2019 Peach Belt Conference Team of Academic Distinction (formerly the All-Academic Team).
Arthur earns this honor for the second consecutive year.
Arthur has a 3.852 grade point average as a pre-nursing major at FMU. She is a three-year starter on the court. This season, she is averaging 2.48 kills, 1.76 digs, and 0.49 blocks per set, while serving 25 aces.
Hansen has a 3.742 GPA as a pre-nursing major. She leads Francis Marion with 3.10 kills per set and ranks fifth in the Peach Belt. She also averages 2.36 digs per set.
Millians owns a 3.516 GPA as a psychology major. She took over the full-time setting duties this season and is second in the conference with 9.94 assists per set. Her season total of 1,083 assists is the most by a Patriot in 13 years. She also averages 2.62 digs per set and has registered 27 service aces.
This trio of Patriots will return to the court on Friday at 7 p.m. as FMU (18-12) hosts Flagler College (20-7) in its regular-season finale.
