FLORENCE, S.C. – Senior libero Natalie Vaughn registered a match-high 28 digs and served a trio of aces, while helping rally Francis Marion University to a four-set victory over Georgia College 18-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-20 on Saturday in Peach Belt Conference volleyball action.
FMU ups its overall record to 18-12 and is now 5-6 in conference play with a strangle-hold on fifth place. The Patriots will play their regular-season finale on Friday when they host Flagler College at 7 p.m. in the Smith University Center. The PBC Tournament follows Nov. 22-24 in Aiken.
Vaughn, who was honored prior to the first serve in Senior Day festivities, now stands only two digs shy of 1,500 for her career and has 99 career service aces.
Sophomore Alyssa Hansen led Francis Marion with 16 kills and she also dug up 10 balls. Junior Kayla Arthur chipped in 13 kills, while sophomore setter Finn Millians tallied 48 assists, 12 digs, and three blocks.
After dropping the opening set, FMU never trailed the remainder of the match. The Patriot scored the first three points of the second and fourth sets and the first five points of the third set. Fittingly, Vaughn concluded the match, in the fourth set, with a service ace.
Flagler hands FMU women's soccer 6-1 defeat
FLORENCE, S.C. – Despite a hard-fought effort by Francis Marion University that kept the match close for 70 minutes, third-ranked and unbeaten Flagler College pulled away for a 6-1 victory over the Patriots on Saturday in Peach Belt Conference women’s soccer play.
Francis Marion concludes its season with an 8-8-1 overall record and a 4-7 PBC mark. Flagler (16-0-1, 10-0-1) earns the regular-season conference crown.
After allowing a first minute goal, the Patriots battled back and tied the match at 1-1 after senior midfielder Sierra Cartano scored off an assist from junior Dayle McEwen at the 29:47 mark. It was the second score of the year for the Raleigh, N.C., native and the third of her career – in this her 64th and final appearance as a Patriot.
The Saints regained the advantage with a goal 3:46 before halftime. The margin remained 2-1 until Flagler added insurance tallies in the 73rd, 80th, 83rd and 86th minutes. All six scores came from different players. Earlier, FMU junior midfielder Emma Hall forced a goalkeeper save with a shot on target in the 70th minute that could have again knotted the score (at 2-2).
Flagler out-shot Francis Marion 22-9, while both teams took three corner kicks.
FMU senior goalkeeper Micahla Kitchen registered four saves in her final appearance, while Flagler keeper Sarah-Lisa Dubel recorded three saves.
Senior midfielder Carli Gauthier and Hall led FMU with two shots apiece.
In addition to Cartano, Kitchen, and Gauthier, senior defender Jessica Garnett also made her final appearance in the Red, White, and Blue. The Rock Hill native started her 64th career contest.
Young Harris edges FMU men's soccer 1-0
FLORENCE, S.C. – Ninth-ranked Young Harris College used an early goal in the ninth minute to deliver a 1-0 victory over Francis Marion University, Saturday night (Nov. 9) in Peach Belt Conference men’s soccer action.
Francis Marion finished its regular season – the first under head coach Luis Rincon – with a 12-4-1 overall mark and 4-3-0 PBC record. The Patriots will be the fourth seed in this week’s PBC Tournament and will host fifth-seeded University of North Georgia on Tuesday for a quarterfinal match at a time yet to be determined.
FMU was even in shots with the Mountain Lions at six shots per squad. The Patriots’ only put one shot on goal, that coming off the foot of sophomore forward Sidney Warden in the 63rd minute. Sophomore midfielder Jafet Santiago led the squad with two attempts. The Patriots trailed the Mountain Lions only 3-2 in corner kicks.
Young Harris (12-3-0, 6-1-0) put half of their shots on goal with two from the junior defender Dani Fischer and the third from the goal scorer Sondre Olsen. Olsen’s score, off an assist from Christian Klrchhoff, came at the 8:22 mark.
FMU junior goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco compiled two saves, while Mountain Lion keeper Alex Iglesias had only the one stop.
