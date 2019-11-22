WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sophomore midfielder Oliver Peters scored on a 25-yard shot midway through the first overtime period to give Francis Marion University a thrilling 3-2 win over Limestone College on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Tournament.
FMU, the seventh seed in Super Region 2, improves to 16-4-1 and advances to face second-seeded and seventh-ranked Palm Beach Atlantic University (14-2-3) on Sunday at 2 p.m. on the Sailfish’s home field. The 10th-seeded Saints end their season 11-7-2.
The 16 victories are the third-most in program history behind a pair of 17-win seasons in 1999 and 2000.
The winning score came at 95:44 as freshman Alvaro Zamora attacked in the Limestone defensive end. He passed to sophomore forward Javier Bello on the left side and his service into the penalty area was cleared out by a Saints player. However, the ball fell to the feet of a hard-charging Peters who laced a warm-burner into the netting. For Peters, who was named the MVP of last week’s Peach Belt Conference Tournament, it was his first score of the season and his first in 36 matches as a Patriot.
Limestone out-shot Francis Marion 10-7, but the Saints did not record a shot in the overtime session. FMU held a slight 5-3 advantage in corner kicks.
Patriot junior All-Region goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco posted four saves. Austin Gunnels played in goal for Limestone, but did not register a save as the Patriots scored on all three of their attempts on frame.
Francis Marion’s first shot of the contest proved profitable at 24:55. Sophomore midfielder Jafet Santiago came up with a steal in the Limestone defensive half. He played the ball out to senior midfielder Travis Cooke who returned the ball to Santiago and the Mexican International dribbled into the penalty area, pulled the ball back, and chipped the ball toward the 6-yard box with his left foot. Bello then headed the ball off the keeper’s left hand and into the goal for the early lead. It was Bello’s team-leading ninth goal of the season.
Limestone rallied to knot the score at 1-1 at the 31:31 mark. A Saints’ corner kick went into the penalty area and Nancho Reigada attempted a shot on goal, but Rocco made the save. However, the rebound went to Sebastian Marx who slotted the ball past Rocco and into the netting.
Playing on the left side, FMU sophomore Sam Pollard sent a dangerous service into the penalty area during the 41st minute, but Gunnels pushed the ball away.
In the final 20 seconds of the first half, a long throw-in by Limestone led to a shot by Raphael Bartmann that Rocco dove to his right and pushed away for a corner kick.
Two minutes into the second stanza, Bartmann came up with a steal and fired a 20-yard shot that missed just outside the left post.
FMU took a 2-1 advantage at 54:57, as Pollard passed to Bello and back to Pollard who found Cooke in the penalty area where the Chesapeake, Va., native turned and fired a 12-yard shot into the goal for his sixth tally of the year.
However, Limestone answered with the equalizing score only 17 seconds later as Josiah Ortiz fed Guilherme Gloria for a 6-yard tap-in goal.
FMU sophomore Nestor Nunez shot wide of the goal in the 72nd minute and high from 18 yards out in the 74th minute. Rocco made a save on a Limestone attempt in the 84th minute setting the stage for extra time.
FMU basketball hosts DH on Saturday
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams continue non-conference play Saturday with a home doubleheader at the Smith University Center.
The 3-0 FMU women’s team will face Queens University of Charlotte at 1:30 p.m. followed by the Patriot men hosting Johnson & Wales University (N.C.) at 3:30 p.m.
Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for students and FMU students are admitted free. The contest will also be streamed live online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network at www.fmupatriots.com.
The FMU women are coming off a fourth-quarter come-from-behind 71-66 road win over Chowan University on Wednesday evening. Queens (1-4) enters the contest after dropping their Wednesday night game to Young Harris College 70-50.
Sophomore center Zaria Woods leads the Patriots with averages of 17 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, followed by senior guard Abigail Bullock at 14 ppg and 2.7 steals per contest.
On the men’s side, Francis Marion (0-2) is fresh off a two-week break since their last game. The Patriots dropped both games during the PBC/SAC Challenge as they faced Newberry College and Catawba College. Johnson & Wales (5-1) is riding a four-game winning streak as they beat Morris College 94-84 on Wednesday.
Sophomore center Winston Hill leads the Patriots with 22.5 ppg and 7.5 rpg, while senior guard Jaquez Smith adds 21.0 ppg and 2.0 assists per game. Also scoring in double figures for the Patriots is junior forward Keith Matthews at 12.0 ppg and 8.5 rpg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.