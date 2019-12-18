FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams return to the Smith University Center on Thursday evening as they open Peach Belt Conference play against the University of North Georgia in a doubleheader.
The women’s team will host the No.12/No.13-ranked Nighthawks at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s contest at 7:30 p.m.
General admission for the twinbill is $8 for adults and $5 for students, but fans bringing a new medium or large teddy bear to the game will gain free admittance for four (4) people. The bears will be donated to the Windy Hill Fire Department for their use with fire victims.
The games will also be streamed live online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
The Patriots will also host a pair of conference games against Young Harris College on Saturday with 1:30 and 3:30 tip-off times for its last games of the calendar year.
FMU volleyball adds pair for 2020
FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University volleyball coach Lauren Baufield has announced the addition of two more athletes to the Patriot program for 2020 in outside hitter Lexi Albright of Easley and libero Keely McLain of Maryville, Tenn.
Albright is a senior at Powdersville High School. This past season, she served as team captain and tallied a 3A state-wide leading 280 kills with a .234 hitting percentage. She served 44 service aces, had 31 blocks, and dug up 214 balls with 253 successful serve receptions.
She was named the 2019 3A Player of the Year, has been twice selected as her Region Player of the Year (2017, 2019), earned All-State honors three times (2017-2019), and was a four-time All-Region selection. She played in the 2019 North-South All-Star Match and was a member of two 3A state championship teams. A five-year varsity letterwinner, Albright holds the career kills record at Powdersville with 1,117 kills.
“I have watched Alexis play for almost a year now,” Baufield said. “I have seen her play without a shoe and never skipped a beat. Having the state 3A Player of the Year join our program, I know she will always compete hard. She may be undersized, as many coaches would say, but she has heart, determination, and volleyball IQ that sticks out from all the rest. Her words to me have been ‘anywhere you need me to play, I will play.’ That selflessness is exactly what our program is all about. She is the true all-around volleyball player.”
McLain is a senior at Maryville High School. She helped the Rebels to a 31-8 record this year, including winning the Blount County championship and the District championship. She registered 310 digs for a 3.2 digs per set average. Her career totals include 626 digs, 58 assists and 29 services aces over the past three seasons. McLain was twice named All-District and served as her team’s captain in 2017 and 2018. She was voted one of Knoxville’s Top Players to Watch in 2017.
“Keely possesses some of the best traits I have seen in a DS/libero in her class. She is tenacious, a go-getter, and will leave everything out on the court. She is a great teammate and has understood her role on any team she has been a member of. To get her to commit to Francis Marion feels like it is too good to be true. She plays club ball for K2, easily recognized as one of the better clubs in the Southeast and brings in a lot of training and volleyball IQ that will give her the opportunity to compete right away.”
Baufield previously announced the signing of 5-10 outside hitter and defensive specialist Kathryn Yatooma of Rochester Hills, Mich.
“When we set out to recruit for 2020, we wanted fierce competitors, players with ball control, and players who grasped the family motto. I believe we got just what we wanted. These three key pieces came to camp and have been connected to our program and our vision since their commitments. Having them sign during the early signing period is a big positive for us and we are ready to have them on campus,” Baufield added.
Francis Marion loses only one senior off this past fall’s 18-14 squad that produced a five-win improvement over the 2018 campaign, and that finished fifth in the Peach Belt Conference.
