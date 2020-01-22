FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University senior designated hitter Leniel Gonzalez has been named to the Peach Belt Conference 2020 preseason All-Conference Team.
Gonzalez, a native of Sumter, led the Patriots last season with nine home runs and a .559 slugging percentage. A switch hitter, he batted .308 with 30 runs scored, nine doubles and 38 runs batted in. He posted an OPS of 1.010 and registered 13 multi-hit games and nine multi-RBI games.
He ranked sixth in the PBC for hit by pitches (12) and on-base-percentage (.451), was ninth in slugging, 11th in homer, and 20th in RBI. He garnered second-team PBC All-Conference honors as a DH following the season.
He was named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll for both the 2019 spring and fall semesters.
Gonzalez transferred from USC Sumter in 2018. In two seasons with the Fire Ants, he recorded 14 homers and 67 RBI in 93 games, while earning first-team All-Region honors in 2018. He is a graduate of Lakewood High School and also played for the Dalzell-Shaw American Legion Post 175 squad.
Francis Marion returns 17 letterwinners from last season’s 28-21 squad that tied for sixth place during the Peach Belt regular season. The Patriots will open their 2020 slate on Jan. 31 with a 5 p.m. home contest against Mars Hill University.
Coker’s Camp earns SAC wrestling honor
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Coker University junior Ryan Camp was selected as the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Wrestler of the Week for his performance from Jan. 13-19.
The Canton, Ga., native went 2-0 at Coker’s dual matches against Lander and Colorado Mesa on Saturday, defeating Lander’s Tyler Dahlgren by decision 4-0 before beating Erik Contreras of Colorado Mesa by decision 5-1. The performance moves Camp’s record to 2-1 on the season.
The Cobras are back on the mat Thursday as the No. 4 team in Super Region II to host the region’s top team and No. 14 Limestone. The action is set for 7 p.m.
Coker softball picked 6th in SAC preseason poll
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Coker University softball team was picked sixth in the South Atlantic Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll.
Lincoln Memorial topped the poll with 10 of the 12 first-place votes, receiving 131 points. Carson-Newman took second place with one first-place vote and 115 points.
Sophomore Isabelle Mullen was named to the Preseason All-Conference First Team after an outstanding first season with the Cobras, finishing the season with 10 wins and 80 strikeouts. Outfielder Chloe Pelham was named to the All-Conference Second Team after being named to the Southeast All-Region Second Team in her first year for the Cobras. Pelham had a batting average of .393 while stealing 10 bases, which led the team.
The team will take on the 2019-20 season under Travis McCall in his sixth year as coach. Last season the team finished another 30-plus win season, while seeing another NCAA Tournament berth.
Coker men edge Newberry 74-72
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's basketball team held off South Atlantic Conference rival Newberry 74-72 for its second straight victory on Wednesday night.
The Cobras jumped out to a 10-5 lead through the first four minutes, before Newberry would rally to knot the game up at 13-13 just past six minutes into the half. Newberry would continue on a run to go ahead by six, before extending their lead to 10 in the final three minutes of the first half. Coker would trim the deficit to six and later five, as a Royce Hunter three-pointer represented the final score of the opening period.
The second half would prove to be a high-scoring affair in itself, as the Cobras tied the contest up at 38 in the first three and a half minutes. The teams battled bucket-for-bucket for the next several minutes, as the under-12 media timeout came with the game tied 48-48. The Cobras carried a 52-48 into the final 10 minutes, before another Hunter three-pointer put the Cobras ahead by 10 with seven minutes to play. Yet another triple from Hunter would put the Cobras ahead 63-52 with five minutes to play, before Newberry would claw back within six with four minutes to play.
The Cobras kept the Wolves at a few possessions' distance into the final two minutes, before the Wolves would fight their way back within two with 10 seconds left on an Angelo Sales, Jr. three-pointer. Hunter knocked down two free throws, before Marcus Ford hit a three-pointer to get Newberry back within one. After Chandler Lindsey made one of two free throws, Newberry final heave came up empty as the horn sounded. The Cobras out-scored Newberry 48-41 in total in the second half.
Hunter tallied a game-high 23 points in the contest, while Malcolm Kennedy added 19 and Dakota Jennings contributed 15. Two other Cobras chipped in points in the victory. Williwams Onyeodi and Hunter each pulled down a team-high six boards in the game, while six others were active on the glass in the win. Kennedy dished out a team-high five assists in the game, while five others helped on buckets in the game. Jennings led the Cobras with two steals in the game, while Hunter, Kennedy and Chris Swiney each had one steal in the contest. AJ McQuaige posted two blocks in the game, while Onyeodi and Swiney each recorded rejections in the game.
The Cobras are back on the floor on Saturday at No. 3 Lincoln Memorial in South Atlantic Conference action. Tip-off for that game is set for 4 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
Cobra women roll past Newberry 62-50
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University women's basketball team downed Newberry 62-50 in South Atlantic Conference action on Wednesday night at the DeLoach Center.
Coker led 15-6 after 10 minutes, jumping out to an 8-2 lead halfway through the frame. The Cobras would later extend their lead to nine at 13-4, before a layup from Shay Jackson found the bottom as the final bucket of the quarter with a minute left.
Newberry out-scored Coker 13-11 in the second quarter, as the Wolves got within five in the first four minutes of the period. The Cobras would later extend their lead to nine, before Newberry would get back within four in the final two minutes of the quarter. The Cobras would take a 26-19 lead to the half.
The Cobras would extend their lead to 14 early on in the third quarter, before Newberry would get back within four and later three. From there, the Cobras would re-gain a nine-point lead in the final minute on a Hayley Kropp three-pointer, before Courtney Virgo knocked down a triple for Newberry at the horn to get the game to the fourth quarter with the Cobras leading 44-38.
Coker would win the final frame 18-12 to pull away in the game late. The Cobras would quickly re-gain their double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, before Newberry would get back within eight with less than a minute to play. The Cobras would work to run out the clock and ice the victory from there.
Janell Horton posted a team-high 16 points for the Cobras, while Erin Houser also posted 14 points on the night. Six other Cobras contributed in the scoring column in the win. Coker out-rebounded Newberry 33-22 in the game, led by a game-high 14 from Houser to complete the double-double. Five other Cobras were active on the glass in the game. Houser, Jalah Horton, Amanda Cherry and Emily Davis each had three assists in the game, while Jackson also dished out two and Hope Richardson also contributed one. Richardson, Houser and Janell Horton each had three steals in the game, while Cherry and Davis each registered two to combine for a season-high 15 steals in the game.
The Cobras are back on the floor on Saturday at Lincoln Memorial in South Atlantic Conference action. Tip-off for that game is set for 2 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.