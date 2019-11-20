MURFREESBORO, N.C. – Junior Kiana Adderton’s three-pointer ignited a late 7-0 run that allowed Francis Marion University to claim a 71-66 come-from-behind road win over Chowan University on Wednesday in non-conference women’s basketball action.
Francis Marion improves to 3-0 and will return to the Smith University Center to host Queens University of Charlotte on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The FMU men will play Johnson & Wales University at 3:30 p.m. on the back half of the doubleheader.
Senior guard Abigail Bullock led FMU with 22 points, including 14 in the opening half, and six rebounds. Sophomore center Zaria Woods tallied 15 points and nine rebounds, while Adderton chipped in 12 points.
Mariah Coker led Chowan (0-3) with 23 points, while three other Hawks added 10 points apiece – among them Monique Jones who also hauled down 12 rebounds.
The fourth-quarter spurt erased a 65-64 Chowan lead with 3:40 left in the game. Adderton’s three-pointer put FMU ahead to stay at 67-64. Freshman Kristian Wall went coast-to-coast for a lay-in with 1:27 left and Woods followed with a lay-up to give Francis Marion a 71-65 advantage with 58 ticks remaining.
FMU jumped out to a quick 8-2 lead, but the Hawks answered with eight straight points to take a 10-8 lead. Chowan would hold an 18-15 margin at the end of the first period. The Hawks’ lead would grow to eight points (26-18) before Francis Marion began chipping away at the deficit. Two free throws by Bullock put the Patriots back on top 31-29 as FMU closed the half on a 16-5 run to lead 34-31 at intermission.
The Patriots would lead by as many as eight (41-33) in the third period after a Bullock three-pointer at the 8:16 mark. Chowan responded with its own 18-6 run to go back on top 51-47. FMU scored the game’s next five points, four by Wall, to retake the lead at 52-51. However, Chowan led 53-52 at the end of the third quarter.
The two teams would be tied at 60, 62, and 64 before FMU’s deciding sequence.
Francis Marion shot 39.3 percent from the floor, including 5-of-19 shots from beyond the three-point arc, and the Patriots hit 22-of-32 free throws. Chowan connected on 33.3 percent of its shots, but only 7-of-27 from three-point range, and hit 15-of-25 free throw attempts.
FMU’s Hoejland named to PBC Team of Academic Distinction
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University sophomore defender Magnus Hoejland has been named to the 2019 Peach Belt Conference Team of Academic Distinction for Men‘s Soccer.
A native of Holstebro, Denmark, Hoejland is majoring in economics and has a 3.914 grade point average.
A two-year starter on the field, Hoejland has accounted for three points this season, including the winning score in a 2-1 victory over ninth-ranked Young Harris College in the PBC Tournament semifinals.
