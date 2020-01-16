FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University women’s tennis team is ranked ninth in the Oracle/ITA preseason 2020 NCAA Division II Southeast Region rankings.
Long-time coach Garth Thomson welcomes back five letterwinners from last year’s 14-8 squad that placed sixth during the Peach Belt Conference regular season. The win total represented a five-victory improvement over the 2018 campaign. Six of the team’s defeats came at the hands of nationally ranked opponents.
The Patriots also have three newcomers, all freshmen, on this year’s roster.
FMU will open its 2020 season on Feb. 7 when the Patriots take on Bluefield State College as part of the City of Florence College Tennis Invitational at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.
This year’s schedule consists of 22 matches, including 14 matches to be played here in Florence. Francis Marion will again serve as the host of the Peach Belt Conference Tournament, April 24-26, at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.
Coker track & field set to compete in Gamecock opener
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Coker University men's and women's track and field teams will be participating in their first meet in 2020 when they travel to Columbia for the Gamecock Opener on Friday & Saturday.
Friday's action will begin at 10 a.m.
Calene Lazare and Tiffany Taylor set records for the women in the last meet on Dec. 7 in the JDL College Kick-Off Classic. In the 60m, Lazare recorded a time of 7.61, shattering the previous record of 7.70. Taylor set a new distance record in shot put with a total of 11.06m, breaking her previous record of 10.59m.
For the men, Tony McElveen Jr. was the headliner as he set a Coker record in the 60m with a time of 6.87, breaking his previous record of 6.90m, which provisionally qualified for nationals. Trevon Campbell had success in the 400m with a time of 53.17. In the 200m, Antuan Crowder recorded the best time for the Cobras, running a 23.28.
Coker athletes posts 3.0 GPA for fall semester
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University athletic department announced today that its 475 student-athletes combined for a 3.0 grade point average during the fall 2019 semester.
"Coker student-athletes understand that academics and obtaining their Coker University degree is the top priority," said Dr. Lynn Griffin, Vice President of Athletics and Athletic Facilities.
Women's golf posted a department best 3.84 GPA, while women's tennis finished second at 3.51. The other teams that finished above a 3.0 for the semester were men's tennis (3.50), volleyball (3.30), women's basketball (3.23), field hockey (3.16), women's cross country (3.16), softball (3.14), men's golf (3.13), women's lacrosse (3.11), men's cross country (3.08), spirit squad (3.06), women's soccer (3.05), acrobatics and tumbling (3.04) and baseball (3.04).
A combined 250 student-athletes from Coker's 24 teams posted a 3.0 GPA or higher for the semester.
