FLORENCE, S.C. - Francis Marion University will play host to local rival Coker University on Tuesday in non-conference volleyball action with first serve set for 7 p.m. in the Smith University Center.
Admission to the match is free, and action will be streamed live online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
Francis Marion owns a 14-10 mark, and has already surpassed its win total of last season (13). The Cobras enter Tuesday’s contest with a 6-14 record.
FMU leads the all-time series 51-8.
Sophomore Alyssa Hansen continues to lead the Patriots with 2.97 kills per set to along with a .179 hitting percentage, while sophomore setter Finn Millians is dishing out 9.65 assists per set and senior libero Natalie Vaughn averages 4.86 digs per set.
Sophomore Emily Everton leads Coker with 3.13 kills per set while hitting at a .209 percentage, while junior Ashley Carson hands out 5.66 assists per set and freshman Camryn Tate digs up 3.96 balls per set.
Following Tuesday’s match, the Patriots return to Peach Belt Conference play as they travel to USC Aiken on Friday at 7 p.m. and Lander University on Saturday at 2 p.m.
FMU runners Calvert, Witman earn PBC academic honor
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University sophomore men’s cross country runners Parker Calvert and Wyatt Witman have been named to the 2019 Peach Belt Conference Team of Academic Distinction.
A native of North Charleston, Calvert has a 3.483 grade point average as a biology major.
He served on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) as a freshman, was named to the Peach Belt Conference Presidential Honor Roll in 2019, and was selected to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll for each of his first two semesters.
On the cross country course, he was named his squad’s MVP as a freshman in 2018. This year’s he has been the squad’s second finisher at two meets, including placing 51st at last weekend’s 2019 PBC Championship Meet.
Witman is a native of Charleston and owns a 3.759 GPA also as a biology major.
He was placed on the 2018 PBC All-Sportsmanship Team, served on the SAAC for 2018-19, was named to the 2019 PBC Presidential Honor Roll, and was selected to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll for his first two semesters.
He has been the team’s third finisher in two meets this season, and placed 71st at the 2019 PBC Championship Meet.
Calvert and Whitman and the rest of the Patriot squad will run in the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional Championship Meet on Nov. 9 on the campus of Wingate University. The men’s 10,000-meter race will begin at 10:15 a.m.
Coker women's golf 9th after first day of Jekyll Island tournament
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. – The Coker University women's golf team completed round one at the Jekyll Island Golf Club, finishing ninth as a team with a total score of 317 (+29) at the Jekyll-O-Lantern Intercollegiate.
Taylor Mayers and Jordan White led the way for the Cobras as they each shot a 75 (+3) tying for eighth place individually. Mayers and White totaled three birdies each in a strong round one performance.
Alicia Fajardo finished just two strokes behind at 77 (+5). Fajardo was strong on the front nine shooting an even par (36), and finished round one with three birdies. Katie Smith completed round one with a score of 90 (+18).
"Our team played well on a tough golf course" said coach Sam Stark. "I'm proud of Mayers and White for making strong comebacks in their round. We are eager to get back on the course for round two tomorrow."
The Cobras will be back in action Tuesday when they begin round two at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. Live scoring of the event can be found at www.cokercobras.com.
