FLORENCE, S.C. – Three members of the Francis Marion University men’s soccer team have been selected to the 2019 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Men’s All-Southeast Region Team that was announced earlier this week.
Patriot sophomore midfielder Oliver Peters and freshman midfielder Alvaro Zamora were both named to the first team, while sophomore defender Sam Pollard was selected to the third team.
The trio was instrumental in this past season’s historic run under first-year head coach Luis Rincon. Francis Marion registered a 16-5-1 record – equaling the third-most wins in program history – and won the Peach Belt Conference Tournament resulting in the program’s third trip to the NCAA Division II National Tournament (FMU advanced to the second round). The Patriots spent six weeks nationally ranked in the United Soccer Coaches Top-25 poll, including three weeks in the Top 10.
Peters, a native of Ipswich, Suffolk, England, started all 22 matches and missed only 38 minutes of action. He scored one goal, the match-winner in the NCAA Tournament opening-round 3-2 win over Limestone College, and recorded two assists. He took many of the squad’s conference-leading 130 corner kicks, and earned MVP honors at the PBC Tournament.
Zamora, a native of Madrid, Spain, ranked second in the Peach Belt with four game-winning scores and fourth in shots (48), while tallying five goals and four assists altogether. He was named the PBC Co-Freshman of the Year.
Pollard, a two-time All-Conference selection, led the FMU squad by playing all but 36 minutes this season. He scored one goal and assisted on five other scores. The Perth, Australia, native helped anchor the Patriot defense that allowed only 17 goals in 22 matches for a conference-leading goals average of 0.74, and posted a school-record 11 shutouts.
The group also helped FMU allow only 80 shots on goal this season for a 3.64 per match average. Francis Marion scored the third-most goals (40) in the Peach Belt.
For Zamora and Pollard, it was the second All-Region accolades earned this fall as both were earlier chosen for the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Southeast Region Team.
Coker men's basketball set for pair of games this week
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Coker men's basketball team is set for a pair of contests this week, starting tonight at home against Lander.
The Cobras and Bearcats face off at 7:30 p.m. tonight before traveling to South Atlantic Conference foe Carson-Newman on Saturday for a 4 p.m. matchup.
Coker enters the week at 2-4 overall and 1-2 in SAC play.
The Cobras 12th in the conference in scoring averaging 62.2 points per game, while also being fourth in the conference in scoring defense allowing opponents 72.0 PPG.
Royce Hunter leads Coker in scoring averaging 16.7 points per game, while Chandler Lindsey also averages 9.2 ppg. Noel Pinnock is the team's leading rebounder averaging 5.2 boards per game, while Lindsey also pulls down 5.0 rpg.
Hunter is tied for 10th in the conference in scoring.
