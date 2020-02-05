FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s tennis teams will host the third-annual City of Florence College Tennis Invitational on Friday and Saturday to open their 2020 schedules.
The event will be played at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.
Eight teams will be competing in the tournament including Lander University, University of Mount Olive, Palm Beach Atlantic University, Newberry College, Barton College, Augusta University, Bluefield State College and Francis Marion.
The two-day event is open to the public and admission is free.
The bracketed men’s tournament will get underway at 2 p.m. on Friday with FMU facing Newberry, sixth-ranked Lander vs. Mount Olive, Palm Beach Atlantic vs. Augusta, and Barton vs. Bluefield State. The semifinals and back-draw will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, while the finals, third/fourth, fifth/sixth., and seventh/eighth-place matches will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The women’s bracket will start at 4 p.m. on Friday with Francis Marion playing Bluefield State, Barton vs. Lander, Augusta vs. Newberry and Mount Olive vs. Palm Beach Atlantic. The semifinals and back-draw will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, while the finals, third/fourth, fifth/sixth, and seventh/eighth-place matches are scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m.
FMU coach Garth Thomson welcomes back five returning letterwinners from the 2019 women’s squad that finished 14-8, including junior Fredrika Regner who posted an 11-7 mark playing at the No. 1 singles spot.
FMU is ranked ninth in the Oracle/ITA preseason NCAA Division II Southeast Region poll.
In addition to Regner, the 2020 roster includes senior Magan Head of Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School, juniors Elisa Lang and Lesshika Vala, sophomore Eva Zannier, and freshmen Koki Hamadziripi, Gabriel Karatantcheva and Hermon Mikael.
The FMU men return seven lettermen from last year’s 10-10 team, including junior William Anth-Forsberg who has played the No. 1 singles position for the majority of the past two seasons.
In addition to Anth-Forsberg, the 2020 Patriot squad will consist of graduate transfer Alex Regner from Lander University, seniors Henri Broeseler and Mauricio Guerrero, juniors Matt Astell, Charles Hutchings and Paul Meuwissen, sophomore Brandon Sweeney and freshman Liam Day.
“Both squads have potential heading into the season,” Thomson said. “We have gone back to the fundamentals and are looking to set a foundation to build on as we progress through the season.
“With three additions on the women’s side, I feel we are stronger. The returnees will provide experience and leadership. Fredrika and Eva will occupy the top two singles positions, with Elisa (No.3), Gabby (No.4), Hermon (No.5) and Lesshika (No.6) rounding out the singles line-up. Fredrika and Elisa will play No.1 doubles, while Lesshika and Magan will play No.2 and Hermon and Gabby No.3.
“The men should also be stronger. We return all but one player from 2019 and our two newcomers Alex and Liam should play in the top four of singles. Alex adds immediate experience, while Liam brings a new energy, a no-fear attitude, and a very promising future.
“With more depth, the potential is there for a successful year. The key to our success will be fine-tuning the line-up. That means finding the right spot for each player – where they feel most comfortable and where they will be most successful. Currently William and Alex will give us a strong No.1 doubles duo with the other two positions still a work in progress. The singles line-up is still to be determined, something that may be cemented this weekend.”
Following the tournament, both Patriot squads will play at nationally-ranked Wingate University on Wednesday at noon. The home opener for FMU on the Kassab Courts will be Feb. 18 against Coker University at 2 p.m.
Thomson owns a 369-218 record as the Patriot women’s coach and a 354-209 men’s mark. As he coaches his 28th season in 2020, he joins former FMU baseball coach Gerald Griffin as the longest tenured coaches in FMU athletic program history.
FMU softball adds pair of in-state players
FLORENCE, S.C. - Francis Marion University softball coach Stacey Vallee has announced the addition of two in-state products to be part of the 2021 Patriot program in middle infielder Kayden Ray of Aynor and outfielder Katie Smith of Greenwood.
As a junior, Ray earned All-State honors after batting .475 with a slugging percentage of .537 and an on-base percentage of .523. She scored 31 runs and drove in 15, while striking out only three times.
She is a five-year letterwinner and a three-time All-Region selection (2017, 2018, 2019). She earned the 2017 Blue Jacket Award and was her team’s 2018 Defensive MVP.
“Kayden is a local product who wants to attend FMU and stay close to home and family,” Vallee said. “She is fast and will work in the middle infield and outfield until we see where she lands.”
Also a five-year letterwinner, Smith batted .323 as a junior. She has been an All-Region pick in two of the past three years. She earned her squad’s Coach’s Award in 2018.
Smith was also a member of the GHS volleyball team. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the Beta Club.
“Katie has a great attitude and is excited to attend FMU. Both her parents are alumni and her aunt works at the university, so the entire family bleeds red, white, and blue. Katie will play in the outfield and middle infield to see where she fits best.”
Vallee previously announced the signings of outfielder Amaya Hush of Fort Mill and catchers Celeste Simpson of Spartanburg and Lauren Smallwood of Waycross, Ga., for the 2021 campaign. Francis Marion lists only one senior on this season’s 2020 squad.
Coker lacrosse tops Chowan
MURFREESBORO, N.C. - The Coker University men's lacrosse team cruised past Chowan for a road non-conference victory on Wednesday by a score of 16-6.
Kaden Ross scored a team-high four goals for the Cobras on the day, while Andrew Dappen and Joe Venazio each netted hat tricks in the game.
Coker softball sweeps twinbill from Erskine
DUE WEST, S.C. – The Coker University softball team swept the doubleheader on Wednesday against the Erskine College Flying Fleet to open the 2020 season.
The Cobras won game one by a score of 8-0, and clinched the series by winning game two 12-1 in five innings.
Coker men fall 88-56 to Queens
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Coker University men's basketball team fell at Queens (N.C.) in South Atlantic Conference action Wednesday night by a score of 88-56.
Malcolm Kennedy led the Cobras with 20 points, while Ryan Carfley also scored 11 points on the night.
Queens edges Coker women 65-58
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Coker University women's basketball team dropped its South Atlantic Conference tilt at Queens (N.C.) on Wednesday by a score of 65-58.
Erin Houser used a strong fourth quarter to finish with a team-high 17 points in the game, while Hayley Kropp finished with a season-high 15.
