PEMBROKE, N.C. — Francis Marion University sophomore center Winston Hill scored a career-high 31 points, but regionally ranked UNC Pembroke drained 12 three-pointers to claim an 84-70 Peach Belt Conference win over the Patriots on Wednesday in men’s basketball action.
Francis Marion will celebrate homecoming on Saturday when the Patriots host Georgia Southwestern State University at 3:30 p.m. Admission to all sporting events at FMU on Saturday is free.
Hill connected on 11-of-16 field goal attempts and 9-of-14 free throws. He also hauled down 12 rebounds to record his seventh double-double of the season. Junior forward Keith Matthews also set a new career-high with 22 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor and 8-of-10 makes at the charity stripe. He also handed out a team-high five assists.
FMU senior point guard Jaquez Smith chipped in eight points.
Tyrell Kirk led UNCP with 23 points and six rebounds.
FMU women drop PBC road game to Braves
PEMBROKE, N.C. — UNC Pembroke broke a 16-16 second-quarter deadlock and went on to gain a 62-44 win over Francis Marion University on Wednesday in Peach Belt Conference women’s basketball play.
Francis Marion will return home to host Georgia Southwestern State University on Saturday to celebrate Homecoming 2020 and the 50th anniversary of Patriot athletics. Admission will be free as part of the Homecoming celebration.
In between the games of Saturday’s doubleheader with the Hurricanes, FMU’s five national championship squads will be recognized, including the women’s title winners from 1982 and 1986.
Junior forward Kiana Adderton led Francis Marion with 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots. She shot 7-of-8 from the free throw stripe. Adderton is the reigning PBC Player of the Week.
Senior center Tatyana McClaney added season-highs of 12 points (on 5-of-6 shooting) and nine rebounds, as well as three blocks.
FMU freshman guard Scarlett Gilmore chipped in seven points and junior guard Camryn Johnson handed out a team-high four assists.
The Braves were led by guards Melanie Horne with 18 points and Alcenia Purnell with 15 points and four assists.
Coker’s Poland named Week’s top wrestlerGREENVILLE, S.C. — Coker University wrestler Chris Poland was named the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Wrestler of the Week on Wednesday.
Poland posted a huge victory over No. 11 Majid Corbett of No. 14/20 Limestone in the team’s dual match on Jan. 23, winning by 9-2 decision. Corbett is also the top-ranked wrestler in Super Region II at 133 pounds.
On the season, Poland is 4-2 including a perfect 3-0 in dual matches. The Hastings, Mich. native is the son of Hope Middlemiss and Wade and Lori Poland, and is a communications major.
The Cobras are back on the mat on Saturday at Belmont Abbey in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas action.
Coker men fall to Wingate 86-79
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's basketball team fell to visiting Wingate on Wednesday in South Atlantic Conference action by a score of 86-79.
Wingate led 13-8 through the first four minutes and change, before increasing its lead to seven at the 12-minute mark of the first half. The Bulldogs would extend their lead to nine, before the Cobras got back within three with seven minutes and change left in the half. The lead would fluctuate further for Wingate, before a Chandler Lindsey layup would get the Cobras back within two just shy of the four-minute mark.
Wingate would carry a seven-point lead to the final possession of the half, before Royce Hunter would knock down a triple with four seconds left. On the quick inbound, Jarren Cottingham knocked one down from behind the half-court line to send the Bulldogs to the locker room ahead 50-42.
Coker would get back within four less than three minutes in on a Malcolm Kennedy three-pointer, before the Cobras later got back within three on a Dakota Jennings layup. Wingate would keep Coker at a few possessions' distance, before Lindsey knocked down two free throws to get back within three with nine minutes to play. The Cobras would rally to take a 66-65 lead on another Kennedy three-pointer with seven minutes to play, before the Cobras would carry a one-possession lead into the final five minutes.
Cottingham would knot the game at 70 with a three-pointer at the four-minute mark, before the two teams played to a 72-72 tie in the final two and a half minutes. Wingate would go on a 6-0 run to go up by two possessions, before two more Lindsey free throws got the Cobras back within 79-76 with 26 seconds remaining. Wingate would ice the game from the free throw line from there for the victory.
Kennedy paced the Cobras with 23 points in the game, while Jennings posted 19 points, Hunter totaled 15 and Lindsey had 13. KJ Harris contributed five points in the game, while Williams Onyeodi also added four points. Jennings completed the double-double with a game-high 14 boards, while five other Cobras were active on the glass in the game. Lindsey led the Cobras with a career and game-high seven assists in the game, while two other Cobras dished out assists in the game.
The Cobras hit the road on Saturday to wrap up the season series with Mars Hill. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.
