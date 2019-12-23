FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University sophomore center Winston Hill has been named the Peach Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for Dec. 16-22.
The Columbia native averaged 25.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game in three contests last week. Hill shot 60.5 percent from the field and 85 percent from the line as the Patriots went 2-1 overall, including two conference wins.
He opened with 26 points and 11 rebounds in a last-second, two-point road loss to the University of Mount Olive, then opened conference play by hitting the game-winning shot with 1.7 seconds left to beat the University of North Georgia 87-85. He scored 22 against the Nighthawks with eight rebounds. He finished the week with a career-high 28 points and 13 rebounds in a 117-111 win over Young Harris College.
Hill currently leads the PBC in scoring (20.6 ppg) and is second in rebounding (9.6 rpg).
Francis Marion will return from its holiday break with a Jan. 2 road game at Fayetteville State University and a 2 p.m. tip-off.
Hill is a product of Irmo High School where he earned both All-State and All-Region accolades and was named to play in the North-South All-Star game.
FMU women sign guard, post players
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University women’s basketball coach Jeri Porter has announced the signing of 5-foot-11 post player La’Trinity Best of Brunswick, Ga., and 5-5 guard Aniyah Oliver of Goose Creek to national letters of intent during the recent signing period.
Both will enroll at FMU in the fall of 2020 and play for the Patriots in 2020-21.
Best is a senior at Glynn Academy. The Terriers are currently 11-2 and Best is averaging 10.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 48 percent from the floor.
During her previous two seasons, Best averaged a double-double while helping Glynn to a combined 40-18 record, including the 2019 region championship and an appearance in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs. She garnered first-team 2-6A All-Region honors both years.
“La'Trinity is a very mobile post player who handles the ball well and can shoot the mid-range jumper,” Porter said. “But she can also play with her back to the basket, possesses strong post moves and can pass the ball well. She is currently playing on one of the best teams in Georgia alongside an SEC-school signee.”
Oliver is a senior at Goose Creek High School. She comes from the same program as current FMU freshman guard Mary Davis. This season, Oliver is averaging 12.2 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.8 rebounds per game as the Gators own an 8-2 mark.
As a junior, she scored a team-high 12 points in the 2019 5A state title game that Goose Creek won.
“Aniyah is one of the best point guards in the state, and someone that we have been watching since her sophomore year," Porter said. "She is a point guard who can make the three. She is smart and a floor general. I believe she was the engine of last year’s state title team and will arrive on campus knowing how to win.”
Earlier, Porter announced the signing of 6-0 forward Lauryn Taylor of Blythewood.
This year’s Patriot squad currently owns a 5-3 record with a roster that includes only two seniors. FMU will return to Peach Belt Conference play after the holidays with a Jan. 4 road trip to Columbus State University.
