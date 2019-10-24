FLORENCE, S.C. - The Francis Marion University men's soccer team moved up five positions to No. 15 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Top 25 poll.
Under the direction of first-year head coach Luis Rincon, the Patriots have now been ranked for five consecutive weeks.
Francis Marion will travel to face Georgia Southwestern State University on Saturday in Americus, Ga. The Peach Belt Conference match will kick off at 7 p.m.
The Patriots are 9-2-1 following Monday’s 4-0 non-conference victory over Shaw University. With a 2-1-0 conference mark, FMU is among five teams tied for first place with six points.
Georgie Southwestern will enter the match with a 4-7-0 overall record and a 0-3-0 PBC mark. Francis Marion leads the all-time series 11-1-1 and has outscored the Hurricanes 42-12.
Winners of four straight matches, during which it has allowed only one goal, FMU now ranks ninth nationally in goals against average with a 0.556 figure. With seven shutouts in 12 matches, the Patriots are also ranked 11th in shutout percentage (0.583).
Sophomore Javier Bello leads FMU in scoring with five goals and one assist, while sophomore Alvaro Zamora has four goals and one assist. Ten different Patriots have found the back of the net this season.
Junior goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco has started 11 of the 12 contests and owns a 0.438 goals against average – fifth-best in NCAA Division II – with 30 saves. His save percentage of 0.857 ranks ninth nationally and his seven shutouts leads the PBC.
The Patriots have allowed only 83 shots and seven goals in their 12 matches.
The next home match for FMU will be Nov. 2 against Clayton State University at 3:30 p.m.
Coker cross country teams set for SAC championship
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Coker University men's and women's cross country teams are headed to Wingate, N.C., for the South Atlantic Conference Championship on Saturday.
The men will be competing in the 8k, while the women compete in the 6K. The women's race will begin at 9 a.m. and the men will follow at 10:15 a.m.
On the women's side, junior Chauntress Like achieved her collegiate best in the team's last appearance at the Royals XC Challenge with a time of 20:04.5. On the men's side, Riley Chushing achieved his personal best with a time of 28:01.2 in the team's last race at the Royals XC Challenge, while Murishi Irankunda also achieved his personal best with a time of 29:56.0. Freshman Breckyn Hunter achieved his collegiate best with a time of 31:52.3.
Coker wrestling picked 6th in SAC preseason poll
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University wrestling team was picked sixth in the 2019-20 South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Preseason Coaches' Poll, announced by the league Thursday.
Redshirt junior Ramon Correa, sophomore John Watts and senior Chris Poland were selected as wrestlers to watch for Coker.
Defending league champion Newberry took the top spot with seven first-place votes and 56 points, while Limestone took second with 50 points and the remaining first-place vote. King (Tenn.) was picked third with 38 points, while Emmanuel (Ga.) was slated fourth with 36 points. Belmont Abbey was picked fifth with 33 points, while Coker was picked sixth with 32 points. Queens (N.C.) was slated seventh with 21 points, while the league's newest program Mount Olive was tabbed eighth with 14 points.
Correa, a returning NCAA qualifier for the Cobras, was slated No. 7 at 285 pounds earlier this month by The Open Mat. The West Olive, Mich., native posted a 14-7 record last season with five wins by fall and one win by major decision. Correa nearly missed out on All-American honors a season ago, posting one win at the NCAA Division II National Championships.
Watts posted a 19-8 record at 125 pounds a season ago with two wins by fall, two by technical fall and two by major decision.
Poland posted a 13-9 record at 133 pounds last season, with one win by fall and two wins by major decision.
Coker opens its 2019-20 campaign Nov. 3 at Averett, with a non-conference dual slated for 1 p.m.
