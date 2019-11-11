FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University will host the University of North Georgia for a quarterfinal match in the 2019 Peach Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Tournament on Tuesday at Hartzler Field at 7 p.m.
Admission to the contest will be $8 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students and students from PBC schools will be granted free admission when presenting their school ID.
The Patriots are the fourth seed in the tournament with a 12-4-1 overall mark and 4-3 record in PBC play. The fifth-seeded Nighthawks enter the match with marks of 6-9-1 and 3-4.
The Patriots defeated UNG 1-0 in Dahlonega, Ga., on Oct. 19 as freshman Alvaro Zamora scored a second-half goal and junior goalkeeper Maximiliano pitched one of his conference-leading nine shutouts.
Francis Marion is led by sophomore forward Javier Bello who has seven goals and one assist on the season. Also helping the Patriots on offense are sophomore forward Sidney Warden with five goals and three assists and senior midfielder Travis Cooke with five goals and two assists.
Sophomores Jafet Santiago and Zamora have four goals each. Rocco has allowed only 10 goals for a conference-leading goals against average of 0.60 and a save percentage of 0.801 (second-best in the PBC).
The Nighthawks are led by junior midfielder Donovan Odier with eight goals and three assists, while senior forward Eran Ozer has five goals with three assists and freshman midfielder Jack Newhouse has five goals with two assists. Goalkeeper Connor Domaleski holds a 1.59 GAA with a 0.757 save percentage.
North Georgia leads the all-time series 9-7, but both squads have scored 23 goals in the previous 16 meetings. The two teams have met only once previously in PBC Tournament play with the Patriots earning a 2-0 victory in 2008.
Coker women face College of Charleston in exhibition on Tuesday, hosts Erskine on Saturday
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – After dropping their regular-season opener to Mount Olive, the Coker women's basketball team looks to get in the win column this week with two games on the schedule.
On Tuesday, the Cobras travel to the Lowcountry to face the College of Charleston in a NCAA Division I exhibition game at 6 p.m.
Coker returns home on Saturday to face Erskine at 2 p.m.
Amanda Cherry posted a team and career-high 14 points in last week's opener, while Erin Houser was the other Cobra in double figures with 13.
Coker is 10th in the South Atlantic Conference in scoring after one game (57.0 ppg), while also ranking third in scoring defense (62.0 ppg). Coker is 11th in the conference in shooting at 54.2 percent, while being tied for second in the conference in rebounds per game at 42.0.
