AUGUSTA, Ga. – Francis Marion’s men’s basketball team is picked fourth in the Peach Belt Conference, per the conference coaches in a preseason vote. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own teams.
Augusta is the preseason No. 1, and UNC Pembroke is second.
Francis Marion, which went 21-9 last season, reached the NCAA Division II tournament for the second year in a row and finished in the top three in the PBC standings.
Patriots coach Gary Edwards returns seven lettermen, including senior point guard Jaquez Smith. Smith quarterbacked last year’s squad, scoring 11 points per game and handing out 3.7 assists per contest, while shooting 35.5 percent from 3-point range. Also returning are 6-7 sophomore center Winston Hill (9.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg), 6-4 senior forward Kendall Wall (5.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg), and 6-0 senior guard Douglas Dwight.
The Patriots will include seven freshmen and four sophomores. They open their season by hosting the Peach Belt Conference/South Atlantic Conference Challenge on Nov. 8-9. FMU plays Newberry at 11 a.m. Nov. 8 and Catawba 4 p.m. Nov. 9.
Coker women’s soccer shut out by Converse
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Coker University women's soccer team suffered a tough 2-0 loss on the road to the Converse College Valkyries on Wednesday.
In the first minute of the match, the Valkyries jumped to an early 1-0 lead when Devyn Plyler found the back of the net. The Cobras' defense held strong the remainder of the first half to limit Converse to one goal heading into halftime.
The Cobras were able to generate multiple scoring opportunities with eight shot attempts in the match. Early in the second half, Ashley Hogg and Gabby Sturla each had shots on goal, however Converse goalkeeper Darian Bankston came through for the Valkyries with two clutch saves.
In the 75th minute, A.C. Albritton scored the second goal of the night for Converse, as the Valkyries held on for a 2-0 victory.
The Cobras will be back in action on Saturday when they host Lincoln Memorial University on senior day at 1 p.m.
Correa returns for Coker wrestling
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Ramon Correa, who qualified for nationals last year at 285 pounds, returns for Coker, which is picked to finish sixth in the South Atlantic Conference.
Coker returns 19 men from a year ago, while welcoming 16 freshmen to the roster. Among the returners are several wrestlers ranked regionally, as well as Correa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.