FLORENCE, S.C. - The Francis Marion University men's soccer team is ranked 22nd in the final 2019 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Top 25 poll.
Under the direction of first-year coach Luis Rincon, the Patriots were ranked for seven weeks during the 2019 campaign, including three weeks in the Top 10. The Patriots were among the other schools receiving votes in the final regular-season poll.
Francis Marion registered a 16-5-1 record – equaling the third-most wins in program history – and won the Peach Belt Conference Tournament resulting in the program’s third trip to the NCAA Division II National Tournament. The Patriots won their opening-round NCAA match before losing a heart-breaking 2-1 decision in the second round to the regional-host school.
Five Francis Marion players earned All-Region honors, four garnered All-Peach Belt Conference recognition (including having the Co-Freshman of the Year), and one player picked up two different academic team awards.
Francis Marion led the PBC in corner kicks, was second in shots (308), and scored the third-most goals (40). The Patriot defense allowed only 17 goals in 22 matches for a conference-leading goals average of 0.74, and posted a school-record and conference-leading 11 shutouts. FMU allowed only 80 shots on goal this season for a 3.64 per match average.
This year’s national rankings were the first for the program since the 2014 season. The team’s No.7 ranking on three occasions this season was the highest for the Patriots since a No.6 ranking in the 2001 preseason poll.
The 2019 squad listed only two seniors on the roster.
FMU men’s cross country signs Carolina Forest runner
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University men's cross country coach Mark Bluman has announced the signing of Cullen Dore of Myrtle Beach during the recent signing period.
Dore is a senior at Carolina Forest High School where he helped lead the Panthers to a first-place finish at the Horry County Cross Country Championships. He garnered All-County honors with a seventh-place finish.
He also received All-County and All-Region recognition in 2018 and helped the Panthers to a 15-place team finish at the 5A state meet and placed 129th individually with a time of 18:05.
He has posted times of 2:04 for 800-meters, 4:46 for 1,600-meters, and 16:52 for 5,000-meters.
Bluman commented, “Being our first verbal commitment and an experienced Carolina Forrest runner, already makes Dore a special student-athlete in my eyes. He plays an integral role with Carolina Forrest and that will help make the transition to our program and what we are trying to build here a very smooth one.”
Francis Marion loses two seniors off last season's squad that finished seventh at the 2019 Peach Belt Conference Championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.