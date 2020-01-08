AIKEN, S.C. — Conference-leading USC Aiken pulled away in the second half to claim an 82-63 victory over visiting Francis Marion University on Wednesday night in Peach Belt Conference men’s basketball action.
Francis Marion (3-8, 2-2) will play its first home game of the New Year on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. when the Patriots hosts Lander University. FMU will hold a 4-for-$4 promotion for the 2020 opener as a group of four fans gets in for only $4.
Sophomore center Winston Hill paced FMU with his fifth double-double of the season as the Columbia native registered 18 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three blocks.
Junior Keith Matthews added a career-high 17 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the year, while senior point guard Jaquez Smith chipped in 14 points in his return to the area where he attended North Augusta High School.
Damontez Oliver led USCA (9-6, 5-0) with 17 points, while Dhieu Deing and Shaquan Jules each scored 16, with Deing hauling down 11 rebounds.
Patriot junior forward Kendall Wall tied the score at 14-14 with a fast-break lay-in midway through the first half. The Pacers held a 44-31 advantage at halftime. Francis Marion twice pulled to within 12 points in the second stanza, the final time at 48-36 following a lay-up by Smith with 14:11 remaining
Gilmore, FMU women drop
61-41 decision to Pacers
AIKEN, S.C. — Despite a career-high 20 points from freshman guard Scarlett Gilmore making her first-ever start, Francis Marion University fell to USC Aiken 61-41 on Wednesday in Peach Belt Conference women’s basketball action.
FMU (5-5, 1-3) will continue conference play on Saturday as the Patriots play host to Lander University at 1:30 p.m. Francis Marion will celebrate a 4-for-$4 promotion with a group of four fans getting in for only $4.
Gilmore also added a team-high five steals. Junior forward Kiana Adderton scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds, while sophomore center Zaria Woods pulled down a career-high 14 rebounds for the Patriots.
USC Aiken (8-5, 3-2) was led by Alex Canady and Melyk Taouil who each scored 19 points. Canady also had four steals and four rebounds. Kwajelin Farrar led the team with 14 rebounds and added eight points.
USCA scored the game’s opening four points and led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter. A free throw by Gilmore brought FMU to within 23-21 as the teams headed to their locker rooms at halftime.
A three-pointer by Gilmore followed by a jump shot by Adderton gave Francis Marion a 29-28 advantage with 6:11 left in the third period. Thirty-eight seconds later, another free throw by Gilmore knotted the score at 30-30. The Pacers went on to lead 42-34 at the end of the third quarter.
Coker’s Innocent 14th, Correa 6th in latest rankings
CULVER CITY, Calif. — Coker University wrestlers Jhavon Innocent and Ramon Correa were recognized in the latest national rankings published by The Open Mat on Tuesday.
Innocent is ranked 14th at 174 pounds in the latest poll, coming in at a team-best 10-3 record one win by technical fall. Innocent is also ranked No. 17 by FloWrestling.
Correa enters the poll at No. 6 at 285 pounds, with a 6-3 overall record and four wins by fall. Correa is also ranked No. 11 by FloWrestling, No. 11 by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) and is the top-ranked wrestler in Super Region II.
The Cobras will be back on the mat Friday when they travel to league newcomer Mount Olive to open South Atlantic Conference Carolinas competition.
