FLORENCE, S.C. – This weekend Francis Marion University will have several home sporting events to attend including volleyball and soccer.
The Patriot volleyball team (16-12) will take on Augusta University (21-7) on Friday evening at 7 p.m. in conference action. Admission to the volleyball match is free.
On Saturday, the volleyball squad will start the day by hosting Georgia College for Senior Day at noon in the Smith University Center. Prior to first serve, FMU will recognize senior libero Natalie Vaughn. Heading into this weekend, the four-year letter-winner has appeared in 104 career matches and totaled 1,446 digs and 96 service aces. Statistically, she is enjoying her best season as she ranks fourth in the conference with 4.97 digs per set and ninth in service aces per set (0.34).
The soccer twinbill will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Hartzler Field as the Patriot women (8-7-1) will play third-ranked and unbeaten Flagler College (15-0-1). The men’s match will follow at 7 p.m. as the Patriots (12-3-1) play host to ninth-ranked Young Harris College (11-3-0). A victory by the FMU men coupled with a Lander loss at Flagler on Saturday would give Francis Marion a share of the PBC regular-season crown.
Admission to the soccer matches is $5 for adults, $3 for students, and FMU students are admitted free.
