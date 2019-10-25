FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion University women’s soccer team will return to conference play this weekend when the Patriots entertain Clayton State University on Saturday at 5 p.m. on Hartzler Field.
FMU will celebrate Military Appreciation Day with all active and retired military personnel being admitted free with ID.
General admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students, and FMU students are admitted free. The match will be streamed live online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
The Patriots enter the match with an overall record of 6-5-1 and are 3-4-0 in Peach Belt Conference play. The Patriots have won their past three conference matches in shutout fashion and will looking for their first 4-match winning streak in 11 seasons.
Clayton State enters the match 5-5-1 and 2-4-1 after dropping their past two conference matches.
FMU is led by junior Dayle McEwen with six goals followed by junior Emma Hall and freshman Bridget Barrett with two goals and two assists each. Senior keeper Micahla Kitchen holds a 5-2-0 record with 40 saves on the season with a 0.84 goals against average and four complete shutouts. She currently has a scoreless minutes streak of 313:33, the longest streak by an FMU keeper in 10 years.
Clayton State is led by seniors Janne Brouer with five goals and Manoly Baquerizo with four goals and three assists. Junior goalkeeper Valentina Bonaiuto has started 10 of the 11 matches and holds a 1.42 GAA with 39 saves.
The Patriots lead the all-time series against Clayton State 8-6-1 and have outscored the Lakers 42-28.
Following Saturday’s contest, the FMU women will continue with PBC play and host local-rival UNC Pembroke on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Coker men’s, women’s soccer face Tusculum on Sunday
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Coker University men’s and women’s soccer teams will travel to Greeneville, Tennessee, to take on the Tusculum University Pioneers on Sunday at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., respectively.
Live stats and video will be available at www.cokercobras.com.
The Cobra men look to bounce back after a tough 2-1 loss to Queens University on Oct. 19 with a victory against the Pioneers. The Cobra women also fell to Queens. Ava Kieser and Chloe Grein both had one shot on goal, while Sarah Swaim recorded five saves.
