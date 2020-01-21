FLORENCE, S.C. - The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams will continue Peach Belt Conference play when they host Georgia College for a doubleheader on Wednesday evening.
The women’s game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m.followed by the men’s contest at 7:30 p.m.
Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for students, and FMU students are admitted free. The contest will also be streamed live online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network. Live stats will be available through www.fmupatriots.com.
The FMU women lead the all-time series between the two squads 23-22, including a 75-64 victory at Georgia College last season.
Sophomore center Zaria Woods leads the Patriots this season averaging 15.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. She continues to rank second nationally in field goal percentage at 67.4 percent. Junior forward Kiana Adderton is averaging 15.3 ppg and 7.1 rpg, while freshman guard Scarlett Gilmore averages 8.0 ppg and 1.2 steals per game.
The Bobcats are led by sophomore guard Harper Vick who averages 12.8 ppg, while junior guard Keyonna Wesley adds 8.5 ppg.
Sophomore center Winston Hill continues to lead the Patriot men, averaging 18.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Senior guard Jaquez Smith (13.5 ppg, 3.4 assists per game) and junior forward Keith Matthews (11.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg) are also scoring in double figures. Smith recently moved into sixth place on the FMU career assists list with 298 (11 shy of fifth place). Since moving into the FMU starting line-up three games ago, freshman forward Jamal Edmonson is averaging 16.0 ppg and 5.0 rpg, while shooting 58.8 percent from the floor.
Junior guard Jordan Thomas paces the Bobcats with 19.4 ppg and 4.8 rpg. Sophomores Wesley Simpson (11.1 ppg, 4.5 apg, 7.4 rpg) and Chris Parks (10.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg) are also among the leaders for Georgia College.
The Patriot men have won three of the last four meetings with the Bobcats, and the last three meetings in Florence.
Coker men's lacrosse picked seventh in preseason poll
ROCK HILL, S.C. - The Coker University men's lacrosse team was picked seventh in the South Atlantic Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll, while junior midfielder Ethan Irizarry and sophomore attack Joe Venazio were named Preseason All-Conference, announced by the league Tuesday.
Defending league champion Wingate topped the poll with 70 points and six first-place votes, while conference runner-up Queens (N.C.) took second with 64 points and two first-place votes.
Coker won five games a season ago, with two wins in South Atlantic Conference play. Including Irizarry and Venazio, the Cobras return 19 men from last year's squad and also welcome 12 freshmen to the mix.
Irizarry earned a spot on the All-Conference second team a season ago. He played in all 14 games making 13 starts as a sophomore. He also finished third on the team in goals (28), fifth on the team in assists (nine) and third in points (37). Through just two seasons he already sits in the seventh in career points with 72, sixth in goals with 55, and 11th in assists with 17.
Venazio played in all 14 games making 13 starts as a freshman. He finished the season as the team leader in goals (37), assists (19) and points (57).
Coker opens the season on Feb. 2 when they host Lees-McRae College at the Coker Athletic Field. Opening faceoff is set for 4 p.m.
Coker women's lacrosse picked eighth in preseason poll
ROCK HILL, S.C. – The Coker University women's lacrosse team was picked eighth in the 2020 South Atlantic Conference preseason coaches' poll, announced by the league Tuesday.
Defending league champion Queens (N.C.) topped the poll with eight first-place votes and 89 points. Lenoir-Rhyne took second with one first-place vote and 78 points, while Anderson (S.C.) was close behind with the remaining first-place vote and 75 points.
The Cobras won six games in 2019, while picking up two conference wins. The Cobras will begin their first season under new coach and former player Marabeth Durden (2012-2016). Coker returns 16 players from a season ago, while welcoming seven new freshmen to the fold.
Included in the returners is 2019 SAC All-Conference Honorable Mention selection Hannah Baird. Baird played and started in all 15 games, totaling 15 ground balls, one draw control and nine caused turnovers.
The Cobras open the 2020 campaign at home when they take on Keiser in a non-conference matchup on February 14. Game time is set for 3 p.m. at the Coker Athletic Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.