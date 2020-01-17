FLORENCE, S.C. - The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams continue Peach Belt Conference play as they host Clayton State University on Saturday.
The women’s contest will tip-off at 1:30 p.m. with the men’s contest set to follow at 3:30 p.m.
Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for students and FMU students are admitted free. The contest will also be streamed live online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network at www.fmupatriots.com.
Francis Marion’s women’s team is led by sophomore center Zaria Woods who is averaging 15.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. She is ranked second nationally in field goal accuracy at 67.8 percent. Junior forward Kiana Adderton is averaging 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Patriots.
Senior guard Taneria Wilson leads the third-place Lakers (9-5, 5-1) with 14.5 points and 3.4 steals per game, while forwards Kelsie Towns (11.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg) and Timi’a Swanson (11.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg) are also scoring in double figures for Clayton State.
Sophomore Winston Hill continues to pace the Patriot men by averaging 18.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. FMU is also led by senior guard Jaquez Smith who is averaging 13.6 points and 3.2 assists per game, while junior forward Keith Matthews is averaging 12.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
Clayton State (2-11, 0-6) is led by senior guard Kyle Kincey with 15.2 points and 3.3 assists per game. Three other Lakers are also scoring in double-digits: guard Bryan Hart (12.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg), swingman Ricardo Saams Jr. (11.8 ppg, 6.7 rpg), and center Tionne Williams Jr. (10.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg).
Coker wrestling set to host Lander, Colorado Mesa
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University wrestling team will host Lander and Colorado Mesa today in the first home match of 2020.
The Cobras are 4-0 on the season in dual matches and 1-0 in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas.
Coker has two men ranked nationally in Jhavon Innocent (174 pounds) and Ramon Correa (285 pounds). Innocent comes in with a 10-3 overall record including a 3-0 mark in dual matches and one win by tech fall. The junior is ranked No. 14 by The Open Mat and No. 17 by FloWrestling.
Correa enters the week with a 7-3 record including a 4-0 mark in dual matches and four wins by fall. Correa is ranked No. 6 by The Open Mat, No. 11 by FloWrestling and No. 11 by the National Wrestling Coaches' Association (NWCA).
Coker has combined for 29 bonus-point victories on the season, with five wins by major decision, seven wins by tech fall and 17 wins by fall.
The Cobras are currently ranked fourth in Super Region II. Coker also has six individuals ranked in Super Region II, including Innocent and Correa.
