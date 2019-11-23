FLORENCE, S.C. – Junior guard Khamele Manning scored a career-high 17 points and senior guard Abigail Bullock keyed a fourth-quarter rally as Francis Marion University claimed a 72-64 victory over Queens University of Charlotte on Saturday in non-conference women's basketball action.
Francis Marion (4-0) remains unbeaten and will hit the road for its next two games: Nov. 30 at the University of Mount Olive (2 p.m.) and Dec. 17 at Belmont Abbey College (noon). The next home contest for FMU will be its Peach Belt Conference opener on Dec. 19 against the University of North Georgia.
Sophomore center Zaria Woods led the Patriots with 18 points, on 7-of-12 shooting, and she pulled down six rebounds. Junior Kiana Adderton added eight points and eight rebounds, while Manning also recorded a career-high seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal. The Dillon native connected on 6-of-9 field goal attempts, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.
Junior guard Kristian Eanes led Queens (1-5) with 17 points and five steals. Junior 6-3 center Julia Raflund had 12 points and five rebounds, while sophomore guard Jaymi Golden chipped in 11 points, eight assists, and five rebounds.
The game saw nine lead changes with the Patriots holding the lead for nearly 34 minutes of the contest. Queens saw its largest lead in the first quarter as it led by 9-3 after three-and-a-half minutes. Francis Marion responded with 10 consecutive points, five by Manning, to take the lead. Buckets by senior 6-2 center Tatyana McClaney and freshman guard Scarlett Gilmore allowed FMU to break a 19-19 deadlock and lead 24-19 at the end of the first quarter.
The Patriots led the entirety of the second period, including a 33-23 advantage after a basket in the lane by Adderton, before carrying a four-point lead (37-33) into halftime.
Queens took a brief 38-37 lead in the third quarter, but FMU regained the advantage on a three-pointer by Manning and the Patriots led 50-47 heading to the final quarter.
Again the Royals rallied and went ahead 54-53 following a fast-break lay-in by Eanes with 7:53 left. Bullock then scored the next four points and Francis Marion would never trail again. A three-pointer by junior Brianna White extended the margin to 64-58 with 4:41 remaining and FMU was able to withstand any further Queens’ rally.
Francis Marion shot 44.1 percent from the floor, including 9-of-24 shots from beyond the three-point arc, and the Patriots hit 11-of-21 free throws. Queens connected on 46.6 percent of its shots, but only 3-of-15 from three-point range, and hit 7-of-10 free throw attempts.
Bolstered by 15 offensive rebounds, FMU held a 17-5 edge in second-chance points.
Hill leads six in double figures as FMU men outlast JWU 108-100
FLORENCE, S.C. – Sophomore 6-7 center Winston Hill scored 21 points to lead six Patriots in double figures and Francis Marion University held off a late Johnson & Wales University rally to capture a 108-100 non-conference win on Saturday in men’s basketball play.
FMU (1-2) will travel to St. Petersburg, Fla., this coming weekend for the Eckerd College Thanksgiving Classic. The Patriots will face Eckerd on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and the University of Tampa on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The next home game for Francis Marion will be its Peach Belt Conference opener against the University of North Georgia on Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Hill scored his points on 8-of-15 shooting, while pulling down nine rebounds and dishing out a team-high five assists. Junior forward Kendall Wall tallied career-highs of 18 points and 12 rebounds to post his first career double-double, while senior guard Jaquez Smith also scored 18 points.
Sophomore swingman Alex Cox poured in a career-high 15 points, while junior Kainan Pouncy added 10 points in his Patriot debut. Freshman Jamal Edmonson came off the FMU bench to chip in a career-high 10 points on perfect 4-of-4 shooting.
Senior Robert Hobson led Johnson & Wales (5-2) with 22 points, while CJ Miller scored 19 and Majerle Poole 18.
Francis Marion held a commanding advantage at the free throw line hitting 30-of-38 attempts compared to only 10-of-23 for Johnson & Wales.
The score was knotted at 19-19 with 13 minutes left in the first half. Edmonson, freshman Derrick Sinkler Jr., and sophomore Gabriel Dickerson combined for a 10-0 run to put the Patriots up 29-19. However, the Wildcats would erase that deficit and rally to take a 39-38 advantage, and would eventually lead by six (53-47) before Francis Marion closed the gap to 53-52 at intermission.
A 9-3 spurt by the Patriots to open the second stanza produced a 61-56 advantage. The margin was seven (81-74) at the midway point of the second half when Francis Marion began to pull away. Two free throws by Smith at the 3:34 mark capped a 20-9 run that gave the Patriots their largest lead at 101-83.
The Wildcats then scored 15 of the game’s next 17 points to trim the margin to only five (103-98) with 1:14 left. FMU drained 5-of-6 free throws over the final 72 seconds to clinch the win.
Francis Marion shot 42.2 percent from the floor, including 8-of-34 from three-point range, while JWU connected on 52.8 percent of its field goal attempts, including 14-of-29 from behind the arc. However, after draining 10 three-pointers in the first half, the Wildcats hit only 4-of-11 in the second stanza.
FMU also converted 21 Wildcat turnovers into 30 points, while committing only 14 turnovers themselves in the fast-paced contest.
