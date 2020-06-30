HARTSVILLE, S.C. - With the 2020 season cancelled, Coker University men's lacrosse coach Dave Olliver has used his time to speak out about sport and diversity.
Olliver has served on several national committees regarding diversity inclusion, representing both Coker University and the South Atlantic Conference.
"As the leader of this program I have been moved to do a better job educating these young men to be better teammates and leaders in their own communities," said Olliver.
Olliver served on the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA)/Intercollegiate Men's Lacrosse Coaches Association's NCAA Inclusion and Diversity committee as the minority representative for the sport of men's lacrosse. The committee works to establish programs to increase inclusion for both minority coaches and student-athletes and to educate colleagues on what diversity and inclusion mean to those who are minorities within their sport.
Olliver was also a member of the NCAA Coaches of Diversity sub-committee, which is made up of minority coaches within NCAA men's lacrosse. This group discusses issues that minority student-athletes face within men's lacrosse and works to help to bring solutions to these issues.
Olliver has also served as the South Atlantic Conference representative for the NCAA Coaches Connection. Olliver serves alongside men's lacrosse coaches from every conference and also representation from the NCAA to discuss specific issues within the sport of men's lacrosse.
"We will continue to do more as a program to improve our culture and set our young men up for successful lives full of love," he said. "I will always be an advocate of the locker room setting and just maybe the world may be better place if everyone played sports. It is a unique environment that helps the growth of any person. As the world moves it is great to be present on social media and express solidarity and support of those who may not look like you or think like you; but being involved on these committees was my way of doing more and trying to make an impact at least in my sport and within my peers.
"Kobe (Bryant) has an amazing quote that I try to live by: 'The most important thing in life is how your career moves and touches those around you, and how it carries forward to the next generation; that's what makes true greatness."'
Fajardo, Smith, White named WGCA All-American Scholars
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Coker University women's golfers Alicia Fajardo, Katie Smith and Jordan White were named Women's Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars.
Players must have at least a 3.50 grade point average to be named All-American Scholars.
This is Fajardo's first career All-American Scholar honor, as she posted a 3.80 GPA for the year. Fajardo played in six tournaments as a senior, setting the Coker record for lowest score in a single round of play at the Patsy Rendleman Invitational on Oct. 8 with a score of 70 (-2). Fajardo also posted her first career win this past year, winning the Converse Spring Invite on Feb. 18 with a card of 153 (+9).
This is Smith's first career All-American Scholar honor, as she posted a 3.897 GPA for the year. Smith participated in six tournaments for the Cobras in the 2019-20 season, finishing 18th individually by shooting a 159 (+15) at the Myrtle Beach Intercollegiate on Oct. 1.
This is White's first career All-American Scholar honor, as she posted a 4.0 GPA for the year. White competed in six tournaments as a sophomore, finishing 18th individually by shooting a 159 (+15) at the Myrtle Beach Intercollegiate on Oct. 1.
FMU softball inks pitcher and outfielder transfers
FLORENCE, S.C. - Francis Marion University softball coach Stacey Vallee has announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Taylor Florea of Blanchester, Ohio, and outfielder Maddie Karr of Center Point, Iowa.
Both will enroll at FMU this fall with Florea having three years of eligibility remaining and Karr two years.
Florea comes to Francis Marion after playing her freshman season at NCAA Division I Eastern Illinois University. She appeared in 15 contests, including eight starts, and recorded a 2-5 record with one save and a 4.09 earned run average.
She is a graduate of Clinton Massie High School, where she played for coaches Andy Lauer and Josie Ogilbee. A two-time first-team All-State selection (2017, 2019), she also garnered first-team All-League and All-District recognition four times, while being named the Cincinnati Player of the Year for both 2017 and 2019. Her career totals included a 57-7 record, a 2.06 ERA, and 444 strikeouts in 375 innings pitched. As a senior, she batted .505 with a .521 on-base percentage, while in the circle she fanned 205 batters with a 1.43 ERA.
She also played for the OFC Heat club team.
“Taylor comes to us with collegiate experience despite a shortened freshman year at EIU,” Valle said. “That experience will help her make the adjustment to 2021 at a new university a little easier. She is a driven young lady, not only on the field, but in the classroom with high aspirations for her future in both areas. In the circle, she has good velocity coupled with some really good movement on her ball. I like her variety of pitches which opens up more options for us to throw at opponents. She will complement our current pitching staff very nicely. I also love that she isn’t afraid to challenge herself, and wants to grow. In her, we found a great pitcher, but more importantly a great person as well.”
Karr is a transfer from Des Moines Area Community College, where she played two seasons. In the abbreviated 2020 campaign, she hit .393 with seven home runs and 16 runs batted in, while posting a .469 on-base percentage and a 1.143 slugging percentage. The Bears opened the year ranked in the Top-5 nationally. As a freshman, she garnered second-team All-Region accolades after hitting .385 with 16 doubles, 13 homers, and 68 RBIs. She scored 58 runs and helped lead DMACC to a 52-8 record and an appearance in the NJCAA Division II national tournament.
Karr is a product of Center Point Urbana High School, where she played under the direction of coaches Shane Light and Larry Yoder. Three times during her prep career, she picked up first-team All-Conference, All-Region, and All-State honors.
As a junior, she batted .446 with a .520 on-base percentage and a .838 slugging percentage in helping the Stormin’ Pointers to a 31-11 record. She posted 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, and a team-high 52 RBIs while scoring 43 runs. She was named to the All-Iowa Des Moines Register Elite Team following the season.
She also played volleyball and basketball, and was named to the school honor roll throughout her high school career.
“Maddie comes to us with collegiate experience as well, and we are excited she is attending FMU. She was not able to visit the campus during the recruiting process due to covid-19, so therefore we used zoom, phone calls, texts, emails and much more to communicate and show her all that we have to offer. We are happy she saw the best in us as a university, softball program, and coaches and thus decided to become a Patriot. She brings confidence to both sides of the game. In the shortened 2020 season, she hit seven home runs in just nine games. Who wouldn’t like that figure as a coach. We can’t wait to see that power at the plate in 2021. She also brings with her a great attitude in the classroom with priorities for her future. We are happy to welcome Maddie and her family to our family.”
Vallee previously announced five additions to the Patriot roster for 2021: middle infielder Kayden Ray of Aynor; outfielders Katie Smith of Greenwood and Amaya Hush of Fort Mill; and catchers Celeste Simpson of Spartanburg and Lauren Smallwood of Waycross, Ga.
Francis Marion lost only one senior off the 2020 squad that posted a 24-3 mark before the season was cancelled due to the covid-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.