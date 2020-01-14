HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University wrestler Ramon Correa was named the SPC Credit Union Student-Athlete of the Month for December.
Correa posted three wins in December, while posting an eighth-place finish at the 41st annual Midwest Classic in Indianapolis (Dec. 14-15). Included in those three wins was a 6-3 decision over No. 11 Jordan Magnuson of Minnesota State Moorhead.
Through the month of December, Correa was ranked nationally in three major polls. He was ranked No. 7 by The Open Mat, No. 11 by FloWrestling and No. 11 by the National Wrestling Coaches' Association (NWCA). He was also voted as the No. 1 wrestler in Super Region II at 285 pounds.
Correa is a native of West Olive, Mich.
Coker basketball teams hit road for pair of games this week
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University basketball teams will travel this week for a pair of games against Anderson and UVa-Wise.
The Cobra women are 4-8 overall and 1-7 in South Atlantic Conference play. They will face Anderson today at 5:30 p.m. and UVa-Wise on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The Cobras are currently seventh in the conference in scoring at 65.3 points per game, while also being seventh in the league in scoring defense averaging 68.3 points per game.
Erin Houser leads Coker in scoring at 10.8ppg, while Ashauntee Nelson is second on the team at 10.6 ppg and Saquita Joyner also averages 10.2 ppg. Houser is also the team's leading rebounder at 7.8 rpg.
The Coker men play Anderson at 7:30 p.m. today and UVa-Wise at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Cobras are 3-9 overall and 2-6 in conference play.
