HARROGATE, Tenn. - The Coker University women's basketball team upended Lincoln Memorial University on the road in South Atlantic Conference action for its second straight win by a score of 45-41.
The Cobras jumped out to leads of 9-0 and 11-1 halfway through the period before Lincoln Memorial would get back within five at 11-6 with two and a half minutes left in the frame. Coker would stretch its lead to eight in the final two minutes, before LMU would get back within five at the end of the quarter. The Cobras led 15-10 headed to the second quarter.
The teams went bucket-for-bucket through the first six and a half minutes of the quarter, as LMU got back within one at 21-20. The Cobras ended the quarter on a 4-1 run to take a 25-21 lead to the half.
The third quarter was a low-scoring affair for both teams, as Lincoln Memorial out-scored Coker 10-4 to take a 31-29 lead to the fourth.
Coker would out-score LMU 16-10 in the fourth quarter to secure its second consecutive win. The teams battled to a 36-36 tie through the first four minutes of the frame, before the contest became tied again at 38-38 with under three minutes to play.
The Cobras would take the lead for good on a Janell Horton free throw with 1:39 remaining, before Erin Houser scored a key second-chance layup with 21 seconds left to put the Cobras ahead by three. Coker would go on to ice the game from the charity stripe.
Houser finished with a game-high 18 points, while Janell Horton chipped in 11 points and Amanda Cherry also contributed 10 points. Three other Cobras added points in the contest.
Houser completed her second consecutive double-double with a game-high 11 boards, while seven other Cobras were active on the glass in the victory. Jalah Horton dished out a team-high four assists, while Janell Horton also added three assists and Cherry and Houser each had one. Hope Richardson had both of Coker's steals in the game, while also recording both of Coker's blocks.
The Cobras return home Wednesday to wrap up the season series with Wingate. Tip-off for that contest is set for 5:30 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
Lincoln Memorial hands Coker men 86-60 defeat
HARROGATE, Tenn. - The Coker University men's basketball team fell at No. 3 Lincoln Memorial in South Atlantic Conference action on Saturday by a score of 86-60.
The No. 3 Railsplitters jumped out to an early double-digit lead, before two Royce Hunter free throws cut the deficit back down to nine with 13 minutes to play in the opening half. After Malcolm Kennedy briefly cut the lead to single digits a second time with 12 minutes to play, the Railsplitters would stretch their lead to 13 as the halfway mark of the period passed. A second-chance bucket from Dakota Jennings would cut the game back to nine points again with nine minutes to play, before Lincoln Memorial extended its lead further.
The Cobras would close the first half scoring the final two buckets of the period, with scores from Jennings and Hunter as LMU took a 42-25 lead to the locker room.
Lincoln Memorial ran its winning streak to 19 games.
Chandler Lindsey, Malcolm Kennedy and K.J. Harris each scored 12 points in the contest for Coker, while Jennings also chipped in 11 points. Four other Cobras contributed points in the game.
Coker out-rebounded Lincoln Memorial 43-42 in the game, led by a game-high 10 from Hunter. Eight others were active on the glass. Hunter, Kennedy and Harris each had two assists in the game, while three other Cobras each recorded one assist apiece. Lindsey and Jaylin Stewart each had one steal in the contest. Jennings posted four of Coker's five blocks in the game, while Williams Onyeodi had the other block.
The Cobras return home Wednesday to wrap up the season series with Wingate. Tip-off for that contest is set for 7:30 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
Coker to join Conference Carolinas as associate member for Acrobatics and Tumbling
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Conference Carolinas has announced the addition of Coker University as an associate member for Acrobatics and Tumbling beginning during the 2020-21 season.
In addition, Acrobatics and Tumbling has been added as an NCAA Emerging Sport.
Coker's addition brings Conference Carolinas to six members competing in the sport. Acrobatics and Tumbling will officially be announced as an NCAA Emerging Sport on Aug. 1, 2020. Conference Carolinas will be the first conference to officially sponsor the sport.
"We are excited to be an affiliate member," said Dr. Lynn Griffin, Vice President of Athletics and Athletic Facilities. "When we added Acrobatics and Tumbling as our 24th varsity sport in 2019, it was important to us to find a conference affiliation and we have found a great partner in Conference Carolinas."
Coker will begin competition during the 2020-21 year under coach Britteny Durham.
