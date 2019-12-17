MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. – Francis Marion University erased a 16-point deficit over the final 5:26 only to have a tip-in just before the buzzer by Johnny Hughes III hand the University of Mount Olive a 77-75 non-conference victory Tuesday in men’s basketball action.
Francis Marion (1-5) will open Peach Belt Conference play on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. when the Patriots entertain the University of North Georgia. General admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students, but fans bringing a medium or large teddy bear to the game will gain free admittance for four people. The bears will go to the Windy Hill Fire Department.
Sophomore center Winston Hill led FMU with 26 points and 11 rebounds. While posting his third double-double of the young season, he came within one point of his career-high point total. Junior forward Kainan Pouncy scored 17 points and senior point guard Jaquez Smith tallied 12 points and six assists. Junior forward Kendall Wall added nine points, 10 rebounds, and five steals.
Darius Spragley paced three Trojans (7-5) in double figures with 16 points.
A three-point play by Alan Treakle staked Mount Olive to a 71-55 lead with 5:26 remaining in the contest. Nine points by Hill then sparked a 20-4 Francis Marion run that knotted the contest at 75-75. Hill fed Pouncy for a contested lay-in with seven seconds left to cap the rally and tie the score.
Following an FMU timeout, the Trojans quickly brought the ball up the floor and Jonathan Mebane missed a 17-foot jumper from the left side and Michael Brown was unsuccessful on an initial tip try, before Hughes dropped the ball through the hoop just prior to the horn sounding.
Francis Marion shot 41.3 percent from the floor and made 19-of-24 free throw attempts. Mount Olive connected on 46.4 percent of its field goal attempts, including 9-of-20 three-point shots, and was 16-of-22 at the charity line.
FMU held its only lead of the contest at 4-3 before the Trojans put together a 13-1 spurt that produced a 16-5 deficit. The margin would reach 14 points at 31-17, but Francis Marion rallied with a 11-3 run to trim the score to 34-28 at intermission.
The Patriots got to within four points on four occasions early in the second stanza, the final time at 55-51 after a three-point play by Wall at the 9:55 mark. UMO then scored 16 of the game’s next 20 points to open the 71-55 advantage.
Woods notches career-high, FMU women fall to Crusaders
BELMONT, N.C. – Despite sophomore center Zaria Woods connecting for a career-high 22 points, Francis Marion University suffered its second straight loss, 80-63 to Belmont Abbey College in non-conference women’s basketball action on Tuesday.
Francis Marion drops to 4-2 and will play host to 14th-ranked University of North Georgia on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the squad’s Peach Belt Conference opener.
Following Woods, junior forward Kiana Adderton recorded 12 points and five rebounds. Woods also grabbed four rebounds, while shooting 11-of-14 from the floor. Senior Tatyana McClaney and freshman Kristian Wall each scored eight points apiece, and senior guard Abigail Bullock added five points and snagged a team-high seven rebounds.
Belmont Abbey (9-1), which received votes in the most recent WBCA Top-25 poll, saw four players hit double-digit scoring, including Maria Kuhlman (17), Keyanna Spivey (15), Allie Downing (11), and Alexis Schulz (10). Downing grabbed a team-high six rebounds.
Belmont Abbey snapped an early 6-6 deadlock with a 12-4 spurt to lead 18-10 at the end of the first quarter. The margin was ten points (23-13) early in the second period when the Crusaders scored 10 straight points to balloon the margin to 20 points. FMU answered with a 13-2 run to trim the deficit to single digits at 35-26, and that nine-point difference was margin at halftime (37-28).
A 16-2 run by Belmont Abbey to open the third quarter expanded the lead to 53-30 and the Patriots did not seriously threaten after that point.
The Patriots shot 39.3 percent from the field and were 10-of-17 from the free throw stripe. The Crusaders went 29-of-66 for 43.9 percent from the floor, including 7-of-20 from beyond the arc and they hit 15-of-19 free throws. Francis Marion out-rebounded Belmont Abbey 38-36.
Coker men, women host Queens today
HARTSVILLE – The Coker University men’s and women’s basketball teams return to action tonight as they host Queen’s University (N.C.) at the DeLoach Center.
The women’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.
The Coker men enter the contest at 2-6 overall and 1-3 in South Atlantic Conference play. The Cobras are 12th in the conference in scoring with an average of 64.6 points per game, while also being fourth in the conference in scoring defense allowing 76.5 points per game.
Royce Hunter leads the team in scoring at 16.5 ppg, while Chandler Lindsey is second on the team at 8.9 ppg.
The Coker women are 3-4 and 1-3 in the South Atlantic Conference play. The Cobras are eighth in the conference in scoring at 64.9 points per game, while also being sixth in the conference in scoring defense allowing opponents 65.0 points per game
Erin Houser and Ashauntee Nelson share the team lead in points per game at 11.9, while Saquita Joyner and Hope Richardson each average 8.0 ppg.
