TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. − Chris Lewis received his administration degree four years ago, and has been in process of following that career path ever since.
So when the opportunity came up, Lewis decided to take it — and in doing so, will not return as the Timmonsville High School boys' basketball coach next year.
Lewis' new administrative positive will be outside Florence School District 4, he said, so his two-year stint behind the bench for the Whirlwinds ends after back-to-back playoff seasons.
"Going into administration was something I always wanted to do and when the opportunity presented itself — as much as I appreciate everything the Timmonsville community and school have done for me — I thought it was time to step away," Lewis said.
Lewis guided THS to the second round of the Class A upper state playoffs each of the last two seasons, finishing with a 27-24 overall record.
"My time behind the bench at Timmonsville was a fun process," he said. "The year I took over, they hadn't made the playoffs the year before, so it was fun getting back into the thick of things and going to the second round.
"That was especially true this past year where we had the lead going into the fourth quarter and had a chance to go a step further."
Timmonsville finished second in its region both years to Great Falls, who captured the Class A state title this past season.
"I think the talent was there," Lewis said. "I think the biggest thing was just getting them focused again and getting back to some basics and pushing forward."
The Whirlwinds will be back in the lower state this season, and will likely have a much younger squad under a new coach, but Lewis still believes the team will be very competitive.
"I still think they'll be a scrappy group that can compete for the region title," he said. "Getting to work with those young men is something I'll always cherish."
