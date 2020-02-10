By Kim Alton
This February marks the 56th consecutive American Heart Month. Heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death in the United States. During this month we try to focus our attention on ways to keep our families and communities healthier and free from heart disease.
The reality is we all need our hearts to be performing at top notch in order to live our best lives. Unfortunately, when we look at some of the statistics, we realize we aren’t doing such a great job. Cardiovascular disease (heart disease and strokes combined) kill approximately 2,300 people every day. Some other numbers to consider:
» 83% of Americans believe that heart attacks can be prevented but aren’t motivated to do anything.
» 72% of Americans don’t consider themselves at risk for heart disease.
» 58% of Americans put no effort into improving their heart health.
These are some crazy numbers. There are so many advances in medicine and treatment, but until we do our part in making our lifestyles better, we are only hindering our progress towards heart health.
Let’s look at some of the things that we can do to make our hearts healthier, but first let’s talk about what puts you at risk for heart disease. The reality is everyone is at risk for heart disease, but there are some risk factors that we know we have some control over. These include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, cigarette smoking, diabetes, physical inactivity and poor diet as well as overweight and obesity. These risk factors can cause changes in your heart and blood vessels which over time can lead to heart attacks, strokes and heart failure. That’s why it is so important to work hard on controlling the controllables.
Know your numbers. You need to know what your results are so that when you look at them over time you can see if you are improving or not. It’s important to know your blood pressure with your goal being no more than 120/80. You should also know your blood sugar level or hemoglobin A1C. Blood sugar readings ideally should be less than 100, but not below 70 and a hemoglobin A1C should be less than 5.7%.
When we look at your lipid or cholesterol panel, it’s not enough to just know your total cholesterol number. We want to know how much good cholesterol (HDL), bad cholesterol (LDL) and triglycerides (a type of fat found in your body and food) you have. Normal levels here are considered as total cholesterol less than 200mg/dL, LDL cholesterol less than 100mg/dL and HDL cholesterol greater than 60 mg/dL. Triglycerides should be less than 150 mg/dL.
When we look at all the things that you do have control over, it should be noted that how you eat plays a major role in how well you can control several of these factors. The first thing I recommend to help your heart out is eat more vegetables.
The truth is if you focus on the foods that you can benefit from and work on adding them into your daily eating plan, you will start to weed out those items that you don’t need as much of anyway. So, start with vegetables, especially the non-starchy kind, like greens, peppers, squash, tomatoes and asparagus and then add in other plant foods.
You should strive for a minimum of five servings a day of fruits and vegetables. Eat the rainbow. The more color variety you consume, the more nutrients you are receiving. So don’t just limit yourself to greens and oranges, but pick up something purple or red or blue or yellow.
If it has edible skins or peels, eat them! This is a great way to get some of your fiber in for the day. And when it comes to fruit, we want you to eat your fruit, not drink your fruit. While you are incorporating all these fruits and vegetables add in some grains. Whole grains can be a good source of soluble fiber which helps to control cholesterol.
Round this all out by choosing lean proteins and low-fat dairy products and you are headed in the right direction for heart health. If you need something a little more structured, consider looking into plant-based diets such as the DASH diet or the Mediterranean diet. Resources for these can be found at www.nhlbi.nih.gov and search for DASH diet or www.medinsteadofmeds.com or www.oldwayspt.org for the Mediterranean diet.
Regular, physical activity is another lifestyle habit that is important for heart health. The current recommendation is 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity each week. This is just 30 minutes five days a week. If you are looking for a way to get active, join us for our Jumpstart Your Heart 5K on Saturday, March 28 at 8 a.m. You can register for this event at www.strictlyrunning.com and select the Jumpstart Your Heart button. Proceeds from this race will go towards purchasing AED’s for local schools and athletic departments.
Address your stress. Find ways to alleviate or manage your stress better such as deep breathing or meditation. Everyone has their own way of relaxing, so there is no one “right” answer, but it’s important that you figure out what helps you manage your stress in the best way possible.
Finally we want to avoid secondhand smoke and smoking. If you need help with quitting, you can call the S.C. Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW. We also want to limit alcohol consumption. The rule of thumb is that a man can have two drinks a day and a woman can have one. A drink is considered 12 ounces of beer, five ounces of wine and an ounce and a half of liquor.
Heart disease can be devastating to both the individual and family. Medical advances can only carry you so far; you must put in some of the work yourself. Look at the controllable risk factors and choose something that you can work on improving. Small steps really do add up. Until next time ... live healthy!
