COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lauren Scott scored 24 points to lead Hammond’s girls’ basketball team to a 63-42 win over Laurence Manning Academy on Monday night.
The Swampcats were led by Katherine Burns’ nine points.
LAURENCE MANNING (42)
Katherine Burns 9, Truett 8, Bennett 6, Boykin 4, Erickson 4, Barrett 4, Tindal 3, Anderson 3, Thompson 1.
HAMMOND (63)
Lauren Scott 24, Tyra Myers 11, Waites 7, Stephens 6, Adams 5, Evans 4, Beachman 4.
NEXT GAME: LMA will travel to First Baptist at 6 p.m. today.
RECORD: LMA 8-8, 2-2 SCISA Region 3-3A.
Others Scores: Hammond boys defeated Laurence Manning 64-45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.