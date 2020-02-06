FLORENCE, S.C. -- Former University of South Carolina standout running back Marcus Lattimore will hold his First Choice Fit Football Camp on Saturday, March 7 at the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex.
The camp will last from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Participants will learn fitness skills with one-on-one instruction from Lattimore.
Camp is for kids ages 5-12. Participants are asked to arrive promptly at 8 a.m. to sign in. Only those who have registered will be allowed to participate, with no walk-ups accepted.
Ticket sales will end one day prior to the camp. Tickets include admission, a t-shirt and lunch and a free health screening provided by Select Health.
Parents/guardians are asked to remain for the duration of the camp and are advised to bring lawn chairs to the event. They can also receive a free health screening as well.
A link to registration and all addition information can be found on the event website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/first-choice-fit-football-camp-with-marcus-lattimore-tickets-92730913659
