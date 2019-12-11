LATE WEDNESDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Marion 73
Mullins 56
MARION, S.C. — Marion's T.J. Sanders scored a game-high 20 points, followed by Saequaan McCullough with 14.
Mullins' Tyler Sainvil scored a team-high 15.
MU 16 12 14 14— 56
MA 17 17 19 20 — 73
MULLINS (56)
Legette 4, Tyler Sainvil 15, Gilchrist 2, Hayes 4, Tisdale 3, Floyd 4, Phillips 2, Cross 6, Roberts 3.
MARION (73)
Saequaan McCullough 14, Wilson 4, A.J. Vaught 11, T.J. Sanders 20, Charles 7, Brunson 2, Washington 8, James 1.
<&endagate>
McBee 51
Buford 42
McBEE, S.C. — McBee's Devon Bristow scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed 22 rebounds, followed by C.J. Ponds with 15 and nine. Teammate Cole Brigman added 11 points and six rebounds.
B 9 11 8 14— 42
M 11 9 15 16 — 51
MCBEE (51)
Devon Bristow 17, C.J. Ponds 15, Cole Brigman 11, Boyle 1, Brown 6, Sims 1
<&endagate>
Purnell Swett (N.C.) 71
Marlboro County 55
PEMBROKE, N.C. — Marlboro County's Ryan Dupree, Dre Scott and Shawn Lucas each scored 12 points.
MC 11 18 13 13— 55
PS 23 11 20 17— 71
MARLBORO COUNTY (55)
Ryan Dupree 12, Dre Scott 12, Shawn Lucas 12, McCoy 6, Brown 6, Leviner 5, Painter 2
<&endagate>
East Clarendon 56
Bethune-Bowman 48
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon's Kenyon Wilson scored a team-high 12 points, followed by Marquis Pearson with 10.
BB 12 4 16 16 — 48
EC 9 13 17 17— 56
EAST CLARENDON (56)
Calvin 6, J.Wilson 6, Keyon Wilson 12, Strickland 7, Marquis Pearson 10, Bryant 9,McFadden 4, Odom 2
<&endagate>
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Marion 60
Mullins 38
MARION, S.C. — Marion's Tanaja Lester and Precious Davis each scored a game-high 12 points, followed by Keyla Britt with 11 and Mariah Moody with 10.
Mullins' Jen'Lea Nichols scored 12 points.
MU 7 14 10 7— 38
MA 13 9 19 19 — 60
MULLINS (56)
Swinton 2, Reed 5, Friday 3, Jen'Lea Nichols 12, Lesane 9, Phillips 2.
MARION (60)
Allen 1, Mariah Moody 10, Keyla Britt 11, Barnes 7, Howard 1, Precious Davis 12, Tanaja Lester 12, Davis 4, Dixon 2.
<&endagate>
McBee 51
Buford 42
McBEE, S.C. — McBee's Bella Johnson finished with a team-high six points and nine rebounds.
B 7 9 12 8— 36
M 4 3 4 6— 17
MCBEE (51)
Bella Johnson 6, Hickman 1, Harper 2, Williams 3, Bowers 2, Quick 3.
<&endagate>
East Clarendon 56
Bethune-Bowman 48
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon's Valinicia Garris finished with a game-high 18 points and 32 rebounds, followed by Nakendra McElveen with 11 points.
EAST CLARENDON (55)
Valinicia Garris 18, Floyd 8, Wilson 1, Nakendra McElveen 11, Rush 2, Wingard 2.
<&endagate>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.