LATE WEDNESDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Marion 71
Mullins 57
MULLINS, S.C. — Marion's Mac Washington finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.
Teammate T.J. Sanders had 14 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and five steals.
Mullins' Alim Legette, meanwhile, scored a team-high 12 points. Teammate Tyler Sainvil scored 11, and Sam Pressley added 10.
MA 22 13 16 20— 71
MU 10 15 14 18— 57
MARION (71)
Saequan McCullum 12, A.J. Vaught 14, T.J. Sanders 14, DV.Allen 1, Charles 9, Mac Washington 18, DW.Allen 1
MULLINS (57)
Gilchrist 8, Tisdale 6, Alim Legette 12, Sam Pressley 10, Phillips 2, Cross 8, Tyler Sainvil 11.
RECORDS: MA 1-1. MU 0-2.
NEXT MONDAY: Marion will travel to Conway at 6 p.m. Friday.Mullins will host Lamar at 6 p.m. Friday.
<&endagate>
Marlboro County 82
Scotland (NC) 39
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County's DeVonta Oliver scored a team-high 17 points.
Teammate Ryan Dupree added 14, and Skishawn Pamer added 10. The Bulldogs outscored Scotland 40-5 in the first half.
S 2 3 14 20— 39
MC 14 26 22 20— 82
MARLBORO COUNTY (82)
Skishawn Palmer 10, DeVonta Oliver 17, McCoy 8, Ryan Dupree 14, Scott 2, Lucas 6, Leviner 7, Brown 9, Thomas 7, Bostic 2.
RECORDS: MC 4-1.
NEXT GAME: Marlboro County will host Cheraw at 6 p.m. Saturday.
<&endagate>
Lewisville 63
McBee 40
McBEE, S.C. — McBee's Devin Bristow scored a team-high 14 points along with 18 rebounds and five blocks.
Teammate T.J. Ponds added 10 points.
L 9 20 13 21— 63
M 9 10 11 10— 40
McBee (40)
Devin Bristow 14, T.J. Ponds 10, Brigman 7, Wright 1, Truell 2, Brown 4, Sims 2.
RECORDS: M 0-2.
NEXT GAME: McBee will travel to Central at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
<&endagate>
East Clarendon 39
Lake City 37
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon's Kenyon Wilson scored a game-high 10 points. The Wolverines outscored Lake City 16-10 in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers' Damari Howard scored a team-high nine points.
LC 9 11 7 10— 37
EC 4 10 9 16— 39
LAKE CITY (37)
McIntosh 1, Hailey 5, McClam 6, Damari Howard 9, Fryson 7, Bailey 7,Johnson 2.
EAST CLARENDON (39)
Calvin 5, J.Wilson 7, Keyon Wilson 10, Pearson 7, Bryant 8, Cooper 2.
RECORDS: LC 1-1. EC 1-0.
NEXT GAME: Lake City will host Kingstree at 6 p.m. Friday. East Clarendon will travel to Bethune-Bowman at 6 p.m. Friday.
<&endagate>
Laurence Manning 81
Palmetto Christian 33
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning's Umar Lawson scored a game-high 20 points. Teammate Brandon King added 14, and Chase Lee added 13.
PCS 12 6 8 7— 33
LMA 27 27 18 9— 81
LAURENCE MANNING (81)
D.Medley 8, Harris 3,Umar Lawson 20, Sanders 6, Chase Lee 13,Acord 9, Sigler 4, Brandon King 14,A.Medley 2.
RECORDS: LMA 3-2.
NEXT GAME: Laurence Manning will play Palmetto Christian at Barons Classic at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
<&endagate>
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
McBee 35
Lewisville 20
McBEE, S.C. — McBee's Bella Johnson scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
The Panthers outscored Lewisville 25-5 in the second half.
L 3 12 1 4— 20
M 2 8 13 12— 35
McBee (40)
Bella Johnson 10, Hickman 9, Harper 5, Williams 5, Peterson 7.
RECORDS: M 2-0.
NEXT GAME: McBee will travel to Central at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
<&endagate>
Palmetto Christian 43
Laurence Manning 40
McBEE, S.C. — Laurence Manning's Breanna Boykin scored a team-high 16 points. The Swampcats fall to 1-1 and will play Palmetto Christian at Barons Classic at Wilson Hall at 4 p.m.
