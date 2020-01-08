LATE WEDNESDAY
PREP BASKETBALL
Lamar 81
Governor's School 19
LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar's Tavaris Dolford scored a game-high 23 points and had 10 steals.
Teammate Kingston Miller added 14 points and 10 steals.
Governor's School's Bryant Parks and Daniel Tedeschi each added seven points.
GSSM 15 0 2 2 — 19
L 14 22 14 31 — 81
GSSM(19)
Bryant Parks 7, Daniel Tedeschi 7, Scrio 5.
LAMAR (81)
Martin 7, Higgins 12, Dolford 23, Johnson 7, Dukes 8, Miller 14, Depugh 10.
NEXT GAMES: Lamar will host Cheraw at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORDS: L 1-14, 1-0 Region 2-A.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Lamar 58
Governor's School 46
LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar's A'Niya Gates scored a team-high 23 points.
Governor's School's Destiny Ben scored a game-high 27.
GSSM 15 0 2 2 — 46
L 14 22 14 31 — 58
GSSM(19)
Che 6, Anna Takersley 13, Destiny Ben 27.
LAMAR (81)
Robinson 4, Peoples 7, Stevens 8, A'Niya Gates 23, Ja'Shyia Ham 10, Hodge 6.
NEXT GAMES: Lamar will host Cheraw at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORDS: L 2-11, 1-0 Region 2-A.
