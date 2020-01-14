LATE TUESDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
West Florence 58
Socastee 42
SOCASTEE, S.C. — West Florence's Shakeem White scored a team-high 15 points.
The Knights outscored Socastee 34-24 in the second half.
WF 11 13 13 21 - 58
S 8 10 4 20 — 42
WEST FLORENCE (58)
Brigman 2, Shaq. White 9, Shakeem White 15, Cunningham 7, Lloyd 7, McBride 2, Williamson 2, Cooper 4, Taylor 5, Evans 3, Holmes 2, Johnson 2.
<&endagate>
Carolina Forest 83
South Florence 79
MYRTLE BEACH — South Florence's Justice Jackson scored a team-high 27 points.
Teammate Brian Sparks added 24.
SF 20 11 18 30 — 79
CF 22 23 14 24 — 83
SOUTH FLORENCE (79)
Justice Jackson 27, Brian Sparks 24, Heron 12, Burgess 8, McDuffie 4, Harry 2, Gallo 2.
<&endagate>
Marlboro County 58
Hartsville 54
HARTSVILLE — Marlboro County's Wesley Brown scored a team-high 14 points.
Hartsville's Cesar Edwards scored a game-high 15.
MC 13 18 16 11 — 58
H 7 19 14 14 — 54
MARLBORO COUNTY (59)
Oliver 7, McCoy 9, Ryan Dupree 12, Scott 2, Wesley Brown 14, Kieran Leviner 10.
HARTSVILLE (54)
Jaivon Hough 11, Ceasar Edwards 15, Blue 6, E.Thaggard 7, White 5, Burr 6, Huggins 1.
<&endagate>
Myrtle Beach 79
Darlington 67
MYRTLE BEACH , S.C. — Darlington's Deuce Hudson scored a team-high 17 points in this game that went to overtime.
Teammate Tre'Quan Scott added 16.
D 17 11 18 18 3 — 67
MB 15 17 13 19 15 — 79
DARLINGTON (67)
Dubose 2, Deuce Hudson 17, Polk 1, Perkins 7, Bowens 1, Qua'liek Lewis 10, Williams 9, Tre'Quan Scott 16, Gary 4.
<&endagate>
Dillon 67
Aynor 45
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon's BoBo McKinnon scored a game-high 14 points.
A 10 16 8 11— 45
D 18 18 23 8 — 67
DILLON (59)
BoBo McKinnon 14, Brian Reeves 10, McRae 6, Alford 11, Wright 4, Brown 2, McCall 4, Cabbagestalk 10, Greer 6.
<&endagate>
Loris 70
Cheraw 47
CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw's Marshall Myers scored a team-high 25 points.
L 20 23 23 4 — 70
C 8 18 11 10 —47
CHERAW (47)
Hinson 3, Marshall Myers 25, Gillespie 2, James 2, Scott 3, Gordon 4, Caulder 8.
<&endagate>
Lee Central 79
North Central 30
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Central's Daveon Thomas scored a game-high 15 points.
Teammate LeBron Thomas added 13.
NC 4 10 5 11 — 30
LC 22 22 22 13 — 79
LEE CENTRAL(79)
Perry 9, LeBron Thomas 13, Hickman 6, Perkins 4, Kentrell Holloman 11, Bradley 8, Pollard 3, DaVeon Thomas 15, Kelly 8, Benjamin 2.
<&endagate>
Chesterfield 54
Central 42
PAGELAND, S.C. — Chesterfield's Dushaun Ellison scored a team-high 15 points.
CH 11 9 20 14 — 54
CE 4 14 10 14 — 42
CHESTERFIELD (54)
J.Thompson 8, Dushaun Ellison 16, Turnage 3, Streater 15, Stafford 6, A.Thompson 5.
<&endagate>
East Clarendon 74
Kingstree 69 (OT)
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon's Tyjhai Clavin scored a game-high 27 points.
Kingstree's N'Chez Alston and Benjamin Henderson each scored a team-high 11.
KINGSTREE (69)
N'Chez Alston 11, Fulton 6, James 8, Swinton 4, Cason 3, McFadden 2, Wilson 9, Benjamin Henderson 11, Ceasar 4, Makeem Barr 10.
EAST CLARENDON (74)
Tyjhai Calvin 27, Jaquail Wilson 11, Jalen Bryant 10, K.Wilson 8, Strickland 6, McFadden 2, Pearson 9, Cooper 1.
<&endagate>
Johnsonville 67
Mullins 62
MULLINS, S.C. — Johnsonville's Isaiah Brown scored a team-high 15 points.
Mullins' Kherius Cross scored a game-high 16.
J 21 12 17 17 — 67
M 17 18 12 17— 62
JOHNSONVILLE (67)
Quez Lewis 14, Jace Avant 10, Savion Graves 11, Isaiah Brown 15, Moore 8, Hanna 5, Gilliard 5.
MULLINS (62)
Sammy Pressley 10, Sainvil 7, C.J. Gilchrist 11, Hayes 12, Tisdale 2, Phillips 2, Kherius Cross 16, Campbell 5.
<&endagate>
Great Falls 79
Lamar 26
LAMAR , S.C. — Lamar's Kingston Miller scored a team-high six points.
GF 26 20 21 12 — 79
L 5 6 3 12 — 26
LAMAR (26)
Martin 4, Higgins 2, Dolford 4, Johnson 3, Toney 7, Kingston Miller 6, Depugh 2.
<&endagate>
Timmonsville 42
McBee 36
McBEE, S.C. — Timmonsville's Christian Taylor scored a game-high 22 points.
C.J.Ponds led McBee with 12 points, and Devon Bristow had 21 rebounds.
T 12 17 8 5 — 42
M 13 10 5 8 — 36
TIMMONSVILLE (42)
Christian Taylor 22, Lowery 2, Tim Washington 11, Foe 7.
McBee (36)
Boyle 6, Brigman 6, C.J. Ponds 12, Trull 2, Bristow 8, Brown 2.
<&endagate>
Emmanuel 59
Governor's School 37
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Emmanuel's Dalton Jones scored a game-high 18 points.
ECS 9 21 13 16 — 59
GSSM 6 8 13 10— 37
EMMANUEL (54)
Dalton Jones 18, Ethan Geddes 12, Powell 6, Bryce Johnson 11, Jacobs 4, Hendrix 2, Batts 6.
GOVERNOR SCHOOL (37)
Sakar 7, Scrio 7, Weeks 10, Nagpal 8, Sivankiol 5.
<&endagate>
Laurence Manning 70
Florence Christian 29
FLORENCE, S.C. — Laurence Manning's Deron Medley scored a game-high 12 points, followed by teammates Bryce Acord and Wyatt Rowland each with 11 each, and the Eagles' Chase Lee added 10.
Dillon Christian 74
Marlboro Academy 39
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon's Christian's Weston Glasgow scored a team-high 16 points.
MA 10 12 9 8 — 39
DCS 25 31 15 3— 74
MARLBORO ACADEMY (39)
Newton 4, Braswell 3, Dawkins 6, Quick 8, Gibson 2.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (74)
Campbell 4, Ethan Brewington 14, Ian Bethea 8, Brown 5, Josh Duran 12, Hunt 2, Weston Glasgow 16, Dubose 1, Norman 8, Bailey 4.
<&endagate>
Christian Academy 60
The King's Academy 42
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King's Academy's T.J. Meritts scored a team-high 20 points.
CA 16 16 14 14 — 60
TKA 12 11 12 1 — 42
THE KING'S ACADEMY (42)
T.J. Meritts 20, Harley 4, Alexander 9, Fields 3.
<&endagate>
Carolina Academy 39
Calhoun Academy 30
ST.MATTHEWS, S.C. — Carolina Academy's Matt Gaskins scored a team-high 17 points.
CAR 9 13 9 16 — 39
CAL 9 5 8 8 — 30
CAROLINA ACADEMY (39)
Brown 3, Joye 9, Caulder 4, Matt Gaskins 17, Castles 7.
<&endagate>
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Marlboro County 73
Hartsville 57
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County's Tysonia Lowe scored a game-high 23 points.
Teammate Jasmine Norman added 16 points,.
Hartsville's Jazolyn Pendergrass had a team-high 22.
MC 25 7 30 11 — 73
H 16 11 9 21 — 57
MARLBORO COUNTY (73)
Oliver 5, Lowe 23, Ashwood 6, James 6, James 5, Norman 16, Issac 2, Bridges 8, Brown 6.
HARTSVILLE (57)
Jazolyn Pendergrass 22, Ameonta Sutton 11, Thomas 5, Knox 7, Aletrice Benjamin 10.
<&endagate>
Dillon 45
Aynor 13
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon's Jykya Bell scored a game-high 19 points.
A 3 5 1 4— 13
D 13 9 12 11— 45
DILLON (45)
Pouncey 4, Shantazia Gordon 14, Jykya Bell 19, Goodwin 5, James 1, Ervin 2.
<&endagate>
Lee Central 67
North Central 39
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Central's Kendra Lasane scored a game-high 23 points.
LEE CENTRAL (67)
Kendra Lasane 23, Keionyah Dennis 15, Jada Rogers 13, Tashanna Harris 10, Reddick 6.
<&endagate>
East Clarendon 72
Kingstree 49
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper surpassed 2,000 points for her career with Tuesday's game-high 38 points.
Kingstree's Takiyah McGee scored a team-high 25.
KINGSTREE (49)
Takiyah McGee 25, Ashanti Barr 10, Burgess 7, Goodwin 4, Mention 2, Murphy 1.
EAST CLARENDON (72)
Talaysia Cooper 38, Valincia Garris 16, Rhamey 14, Rush 3, McElveen 1.
<&endagate>
Lamar 49
Great Falls 13
LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar's A'Niya Gates scored a game-high 19 points.
LAMAR (49)
Peoples 7, Stevens 6, Quashia Robinson 10, A'Niya Gates 19, Ham 4, Hodges 3.
<&endagate>
