SUMTER, S.C. — South Florence's Justice Jackson and Brian Sparks each scored a team-high 12 points in the Bruins' 34-28 loss to Sumter on Tuesday.
SF 6 7 7 8 — 28
S 4 6 15 9 — 34
SOUTH FLORENCE (28)
Justice Jackson 12, Brian Sparks 12, Timmons 2, McDuffie 1, Burgess 1.
RECORDS: SF 2-3.
NEXT GAME: South will play Sumter at Bojangles' Bash at Ridge View High School at noon Saturday.
Pee Dee Academy 46
Carolina Academy 44
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Cam Weston scored a game-high 19 points.
Teammate Hudson Spivey added 11 points.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (46)
Cam Weston 19, Hudson Spivey 11, Garris 8, Gasque 6, Oakley 2.
RECORDS: PDA 2-0.
NEXT GAME: PDA will host Williamsburg Academy at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Trinity-Byrnes 56
Porter-Gaud 41
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Jordan Jones scored a game-high 14 points.
Teammate Nick Ford added 10 points.
PG 14 9 15 22 — 59
TB 8 5 7 11 — 31
TRINITY-BYRNES (31)
Saragba 8, McLeod 8, Warren 6, Jordan Jones 14, Nick Ford 10, Balle Bonza 2, Ellis 3, Coletrain 5.
A.C. Flora 64
Hartsville 52
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hartsville's DeAndre Huggins scored a team-high 13 points.
H 15 12 15 10 — 52
ACF 26 15 8 15 — 64
HARTSVILLE
Briggs 2, Cesare Edwards 11, Blue 4, E.Thaggard 8, Eldred White 11, Winburn 3, DeAndre Huggins 13.
<&endagate>
Dillon Christian 74
Lake View 73
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian's Weston Glasgrow scored a game-high 25 points.
Lake View's Larry Inman scored a team-high 21 points.
LV 19 22 16 16 — 73
DCS 16 28 15 15 — 74
LAKE VIEW (73)
McInnis 5, Jiqyele Reaves 10, Ja'Montrell Waters 19, Bullock 3, D.J. Bethea 10, Larry Inman 21, Johnson 5.
DILLON CHRISTIAN ( 74)
Phillip Campbell 11, Ethan Brewington 17, Bethea 5, Josh Duran 10, Weston Glasgow 25, Adam Norman 11.
Laurence Manning 81
Pinewood Prep 78
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Laurence Manning's Chase Lee scored a game-high 27 points.
Teammate Umar Lawson scored a game-high 18 points.
LMA 23 15 24 19 — 81
PP 18 18 14 28 — 78
LAURENCE MANNING (81)
Devon Medley 17, Harris 4, Umar Lawson 18, Chase Lee 27, A.Medley 1,Rowland 6, Nelson 8.
Crestwood 52
Wilson 50
SUMTER, S.C. — Wilson's Kudley Sherrills scored a team-high 16 points.
W 13 17 14 6—50
C 22 5 11 12— 52
WILSON (50)
Hines 4, Kudley Sherrills 16, Muldrow 11, Rice 7, Merritt 3.
McBee 54
Chesterfield 53
McBEE, S.C. — McBee's D.J. Ponds scored a team-high 18 points.
Teammate Devin Bristow added 11 points and 17 rebounds.
C 11 15 17 10—53
M 10 2 24 18 — 54
McBEE (54)
D.J. Pond 18, Devin Bristow 11, Cole Brigman 10, Boyle 7, Green 2, Brown 3, Sims 3.
Lee Central 84
Lamar 40
LAMAR, S.C. — Lee Central's Daveon Thomas scored a game-high 20 points.
Lebron Thomas added 15 points.
Lamar's Dashante Depaugh scored a team-high 10 points.
LEE CENTRAL (84)
Benjamin 7,Kelly 7, Daveon Thomas 20, Pollard 5, Holloman 5, Dixon 2, Perkins 7, Price 7, Hickman 2, Lebron Thomas 15, Perry 9.
LAMAR (40)
Dashante Depaugh 10, Miller 8, James 3,Green 4, Dolford 5, Martin 9.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Porter-Gaud 59
Trinity-Byrnes 31
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' McKenzie Davis scored a team-high 23 points.
PG 14 9 15 22 — 59
TB 8 5 7 11 — 31
TRINITY-BYRNES (31)
Castlestevens 4, Pierce 4, McKenzie Davis 23.
Lake View 55
Dillon Christian 14
DILLON, S.C.— Lake View's Ja'Nayia Waters scored a team-high 14 points.
Dillon Christian's Taylor Britt scored a team-high five points.
LV 10 19 30 —55
DCS 3 4 5 2 — 14
LAKE VIEW (55)
Page 6, McNeil 8, Henburgh 4, Williams 3, Page 7, Hamilton 7, J.Waters 14, Ford 6.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (14)
Collins 3, Taylor Britt 5, Hunt 2, Smith 2, Dubose 2.
Carolina Academy 22
Pee Dee Academy 16
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy's Ruby Kate Amos scored a team-high five points.
Pee Dee Academy's Lauren Martin scored a team-high nine points.
PDA 2 4 0 10 — 16
CA 8 6 3 5 — 22
PEE DEE ACADEMY (31)
Lauren Martin 9, Johnson 1, Zeman 2, A.Martin 4.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (22)
Welch 1, Ruby Kate Amos 5, Yarbrough 2, Weaver 1, Epps 2, Timmons 3, Sims 4, Abuaita 4.
Scott's Branch 48
Timmonsville 44
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Timmonsville's Janiya Scott-Rouse scored a team-high 17 points.
Teammate Makayla Commander added 12 points.
SB 1110 8 19 — 48
T 11 15 14 4 — 44
TIMMONSVILLE (44)
Makayla Commander 12, Echols 6, Graham 3, Janiya Scott-Rouse 17, Hudson 6.
Lee Central 45
Lamar 14
LAMAR, S.C. — Lee Central's Jada Rogers and Kendra Lasane each scored a team-high 17 points.
LAMAR (14)
Stephens 1, Q. Robinson 5, J. Ham 6, White 2.
LEE CENTRAL (45)
Jada Rogers 17, Kendra Lasane 17, Dennis 8, N.Redderick 2, Harris 1.
Chesterfield 37
McBee 30
McBEE, S.C. — Chesterfield's Kierra Diggs scored a game-high 14 points.
McBee's Jalen Peterson scored a team-high 11 points.
C 10 10 6 11 — 37
M 8 10 7 5 — 30
CHESTERFIELD (37)
Kierra Diggs 14, Dixon 6, Rivers 2, Shannon 8, Blackwell 7.
McBEE (30)
Jalen Peterson 11, Ba.Johnson 10, Hickman 5, Harper 4, Williams 2, J.Johnson 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.