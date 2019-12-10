South Florence logo

SUMTER, S.C. — South Florence's Justice Jackson and Brian Sparks each scored a team-high 12 points in the Bruins' 34-28 loss to Sumter on Tuesday.

SF 6 7 7 8 — 28

S 4 6 15 9 — 34

SOUTH FLORENCE (28)

Justice Jackson 12, Brian Sparks 12, Timmons 2, McDuffie 1, Burgess 1.

RECORDS: SF 2-3.

NEXT GAME: South will play Sumter at Bojangles' Bash at Ridge View High School at noon Saturday.

Pee Dee Academy 46

Carolina Academy 44

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Cam Weston scored a game-high 19 points.

Teammate Hudson Spivey added 11 points.

PEE DEE ACADEMY (46)

Cam Weston 19, Hudson Spivey 11, Garris 8, Gasque 6, Oakley 2.

RECORDS: PDA 2-0.

NEXT GAME: PDA will host Williamsburg Academy at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Trinity-Byrnes 56

Porter-Gaud 41

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Jordan Jones scored a game-high 14 points.

Teammate Nick Ford added 10 points.

PG  14 9 15 22 — 59

TB 8 5 7 11 — 31

TRINITY-BYRNES (31)

Saragba 8, McLeod 8, Warren 6, Jordan Jones 14, Nick Ford 10, Balle Bonza 2, Ellis 3, Coletrain 5.

A.C. Flora 64

Hartsville 52

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hartsville's DeAndre Huggins scored a team-high 13 points.

H 15 12 15 10 — 52

ACF 26 15 8 15 — 64

HARTSVILLE

Briggs 2, Cesare Edwards 11, Blue 4, E.Thaggard 8, Eldred White 11, Winburn 3, DeAndre Huggins 13.

Dillon Christian 74

Lake View 73

DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian's Weston Glasgrow scored a game-high 25 points.

Lake View's Larry Inman scored a team-high 21 points.

LV 19 22 16 16 — 73

DCS 16 28 15 15 — 74

LAKE VIEW (73)

McInnis 5, Jiqyele Reaves 10, Ja'Montrell Waters 19, Bullock 3, D.J. Bethea 10, Larry Inman 21, Johnson 5.

DILLON CHRISTIAN ( 74)

Phillip Campbell 11, Ethan Brewington 17, Bethea 5, Josh Duran 10, Weston Glasgow 25, Adam Norman 11.

Laurence Manning 81

Pinewood Prep 78

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Laurence Manning's Chase Lee scored a game-high 27 points.

Teammate Umar Lawson scored a game-high 18 points.

LMA 23 15 24 19 — 81

PP 18 18 14 28 — 78

LAURENCE MANNING (81)

Devon Medley 17, Harris 4, Umar Lawson 18, Chase Lee 27, A.Medley 1,Rowland 6, Nelson 8.

Crestwood 52

Wilson 50

SUMTER, S.C. — Wilson's Kudley Sherrills scored a team-high 16 points.

W 13 17 14 6—50

C 22 5 11 12— 52

WILSON (50)

Hines 4, Kudley Sherrills 16, Muldrow 11, Rice 7, Merritt 3.

McBee 54

Chesterfield 53

McBEE, S.C. — McBee's D.J. Ponds scored a team-high 18 points.

Teammate Devin Bristow added 11 points and 17 rebounds.

C 11 15 17 10—53

M 10 2 24 18 — 54

McBEE (54)

D.J. Pond 18, Devin Bristow 11, Cole Brigman 10, Boyle 7, Green 2, Brown 3, Sims 3.

Lee Central 84

Lamar 40

LAMAR, S.C. — Lee Central's Daveon Thomas scored a game-high 20 points.

Lebron Thomas added 15 points.

Lamar's Dashante Depaugh scored a team-high 10 points.

LEE CENTRAL (84)

Benjamin 7,Kelly 7, Daveon Thomas 20, Pollard 5, Holloman 5, Dixon 2, Perkins 7, Price 7, Hickman 2, Lebron Thomas 15, Perry 9.

LAMAR (40)

Dashante Depaugh 10, Miller 8, James 3,Green 4, Dolford 5, Martin 9.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Porter-Gaud 59

Trinity-Byrnes 31

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' McKenzie Davis scored a team-high 23 points.

PG  14 9 15 22 — 59

TB 8 5 7 11 — 31

TRINITY-BYRNES (31)

Castlestevens 4, Pierce 4, McKenzie Davis 23.

Lake View 55

Dillon Christian 14

DILLON, S.C.— Lake View's Ja'Nayia Waters scored a team-high 14 points.

Dillon Christian's Taylor Britt scored a team-high five points.

LV  10 19 30 —55

DCS 3 4 5 2 — 14 

LAKE VIEW (55)

Page 6, McNeil 8, Henburgh 4, Williams 3, Page 7, Hamilton 7, J.Waters 14, Ford 6.

DILLON CHRISTIAN (14)

Collins 3, Taylor Britt 5, Hunt 2, Smith 2, Dubose 2.

Carolina Academy 22

Pee Dee Academy 16

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy's Ruby Kate Amos scored a team-high five points.

Pee Dee Academy's Lauren Martin scored a team-high nine points.

PDA 2 4 0 10 — 16

CA 8 6 3 5 — 22

PEE DEE ACADEMY (31)

Lauren Martin 9, Johnson 1, Zeman 2, A.Martin 4.

CAROLINA ACADEMY (22)

Welch 1, Ruby Kate Amos 5, Yarbrough 2, Weaver 1, Epps 2, Timmons 3, Sims 4, Abuaita 4.

Scott's Branch 48

Timmonsville 44

TIMMONSVILLE,  S.C. — Timmonsville's Janiya Scott-Rouse scored a team-high 17 points.

Teammate Makayla Commander added 12 points.

SB 1110 8 19 — 48

T 11 15 14 4 — 44

TIMMONSVILLE (44)

Makayla Commander 12, Echols 6, Graham 3, Janiya Scott-Rouse 17, Hudson 6.

Lee Central 45

Lamar 14

LAMAR, S.C. — Lee Central's Jada Rogers and Kendra Lasane each scored a team-high 17 points.

LAMAR (14)

Stephens 1, Q. Robinson 5, J. Ham 6, White 2.

LEE CENTRAL (45)

Jada Rogers 17, Kendra Lasane 17, Dennis 8, N.Redderick 2, Harris 1.

Chesterfield 37

McBee 30

McBEE, S.C. — Chesterfield's Kierra Diggs scored a game-high 14 points.

McBee's Jalen Peterson scored a team-high 11 points.

C 10 10 6 11 — 37

M 8 10 7 5 — 30

CHESTERFIELD (37)

Kierra Diggs 14, Dixon 6, Rivers 2, Shannon 8, Blackwell 7.

McBEE (30)

Jalen Peterson 11, Ba.Johnson 10, Hickman 5, Harper 4, Williams 2, J.Johnson 2.

