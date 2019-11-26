FLORENCE, S.C. — Deuce Hudson's basket at the buzzer lifted Darlington to a 58-56 win over West Florence in Tuesday's Turkey Shootout semifinal game at West Florence.
The Falcons outscored the Knights 44-27 in the second half.
Shaquille White scored four straight points for West with less than 15 seconds remaining to tie game at 56-56.
Tre'Quan Scott led the Falcons with 14 points and Hudson added 13 points.
Travis Cooper led the Knights with a game-high 14 points and teammate Shaquille White added 10 points.
D 14 44 — 58
WF 29 27 — 56
DARLINGTON (58)
Dubose 5, Deuce Hudson 13, Polk 3, Perkins 5, Bowens 7, Lewis 9, Williams 2, Tre'Quan Scott 14.
WEST FLORENCE (56)
Brigman 9, Shaquille White 10, Shak. White 8, Lloyd 5, McBride 4, Travis Cooper 14, Taylor 6.
RECORDS: WF 1-1. D 2-0.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Trinity-Byrnes 36
Oceanside Collegiate 33
Kinady Pierce finished with 11 points and rebounds, as well as five steals. Teammate Jennifer Rails finished with six points, four rebounds and deflections, as well as three steals. They were followed by Caroline Tatum (eight points, five rebounds, three deflections, two assists), McKenzie Davis (six points, four rebounds, three blocks and steals, four deflections and two assists) and Teal Howle (five points, three rebounds, two steals).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.