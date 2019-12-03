LATE TUESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hartsville 58
Sumter 45
SUMTER, S.C. — Hartsville's Jordan Blue scored a team-high 13 points, followed by teammate Jamari Briggs with 12.
H 17 18 15 8 — 58
S 13 12 13 7— 45
HARTSVILLE (58)
Jamari Briggs 12, Jordan Blue 13, Elijah Thaggard 10, Huggins 7, Cesare Edwards 10, Barr 5.
RECORDS: H 2-3.
NEXT GAME: Hartsville will travel to West Florence at 6 p.m. Monday.
<&endagate>
Marlboro County 56
Purnell Swett (NC) 39
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County's Drevon Scott scored a team-high 17 points.
PS 5 11 5 18 — 39
MC 17 14 12 13— 56
MARLBORO COUNTY (56)
Palmer 7, Oliver 9, Dupree 6, Drevon Scott 17, Lucas 1, Leviner 6, Morris 3, Thomas 5.
RECORDS: MC 3-1.
NEXT GAME: Marlboro County will host Scotland County (NC) at 6 p.m. today.
<&endagate>
Darlignton 76
Lamar 31
LAMAR, S.C. — Darlington's Tre'Quan Scott scored a game-high 21 points.
Lamar's Kingston Miller scored a team-high 11 points.
D 31 19 23 3— 76
L 11 7 5 8 — 31
DARLINGTON (76)
Gary 5, Ham 5, Tre'Quan Scott 21, Williams 6, Lewis 6, Samuel 4, Bowens 6, Perkins 3, Davis 2, Polk 2, Deuce Hudson 10, Dubose 2.
LAMAR (31)
Martin 7, Huggins 3, Dolford 3, Kingston Miller 11, Depaugh 6.
RECORDS: L 0-4. D 3-1.
<&endagate>
Johnsonville 84
Aynor 56
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville's Quez Lewis scored a game-high 25 points.
Pee Dee Academy 45
Florence Christian 32
FLORENCE, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy's Cam Weston scored a game-high 20 points.
Florence Christian's Clayton Bochette and Emekah Johnson each scored eight.
PDA 12 11 10 12 — 45
FCS 2 12 7 11 — 32
PEE DEE ACADEMY (45)
Cam Weston 20, Caleb Oakley 11, Spivey 5, Garris 4, Gasque 3, Parker 2.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (32)
Clayton Bochette 8, Emekah Johnson 8, Gray 5, George 5, Rishmawi 3, Shelley 2, Atkins 1.
<&endagate>
Lake City 71
Kingstree 38
KINGSTREE, S.C. –Lake City's Malik Hailey and E.J. McClam each scored a game-high 19 points.
Kingstree's N'Chez Alston scored a team-high 13.
LC 19 13 17 22 —71
K 5 12 14 7— 38
LAKE CITY (71)
McIntosh 5, Malik Hailey 19, E.J. MCClam 19, Howard 9, Fryson 2, Alston 8, Hilshon Bailey 13, Leiter 2, Johnson 4, Caldwell 3, Fulton 4.
KINGSTREE (38)
N'Chez Alston 13, Swinton 5, Cason 2, Ceasar 4, Elmore 1, C.J. Fulton 3, John James 10.
RECORDS: LC 1-0. K 0-1.
<&endagate>
Hemingway 52
Hannah-Pamplico 50
HEMINGWAY, S.C. – Hemingway's Aaron Parker scored a team-high 16 points.
Hannah-Pamplico's Davian Coaxum scored a game-high 24.
HP 9 6 19 16 —50
H 11 12 12 17 — 52
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (50)
Davian Coaxum 24, Cyrus Ellison 17, Deas 2, J.Ellison 2, Calcutt 5.
HEMINGWAY (52)
King 2, Aaron Parker 16, Washington 2, Tyrek Brown 13, Nigil Singletary 14, Cooper 5.
<&endagate>
Lee Central 72
Crestwood 57
SUMTER, S.C. – Lee Central's Lebron Thomas scored a game-high 19 points, followed by Daveon Thomas with 16.
LEE CENTRAL (72)
Darius Perry 12, LeBron Thomas 19, Hickman 2, Price 4,Dixon 4, Bradley 12, Daveon Thomas 16, Kelly 5.
RECORDS: LC 3-1.
NEXT GAME:Lee Central will host Lamar at 5 p.m. Saturday.
<&endagate>
The King's Academy 63
Thomas Sumter 34
SUMTER, S.C. – The King's Academy's William Alexander scored a game-high 17 points.
Teammate T.J. Merritts added 13.
TKA 16 18 15 14— 63
TSA 9 9 7 9 —34
THE KING'S ACADEMY (63)
Lisenby 3, Williams 2, Harley 8, T.J. Merritts 13, Milliken 8, McKenzie 2, William Alexander 17, Dominic Orrico 10.
<&endagate>
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Crestwood 53
Lee Central 35
SUMTER, S.C. — Lee Central's Keionyah Dennis scored a team-high 13 points.
LC 9 4 6 16— 35
C 11 17 6 15 — 53
LEE CENTRAL (35)
Redderick 6, Rogers 5, Keionyah Dennis 13, Harris 4, Lesane 7.
RECORDS: LC 0-1.
NEXT GAME: Lee Central will host Lamar at 5 p.m. Saturday.
<&endagate>
Robert E. Lee 70
Williamsburg Academy 21
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. – Robert E. Lee's Rebecca Dinkins scored a game-high 29 points, followed by Caleigh Barrett with 18.
Williamsburg Academy's Billie Ann Patrick scored a team-high eight.
ROBERT E. LEE (70)
Rebecca Dinkins 29, Caleigh Barrett 18, Mallory Christmas 13, McElveen 6, Atkinson 2, Shannon 2.
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (21)
Billie Ann Patrick 8, Wilson 5, Hancock 4, McKenzie 2, Smith 2.
<&endagate>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.