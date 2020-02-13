LATE THURSDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Trintiy-Byrnes 64
Orangeburg Prep 48
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Nick Ford scored a game-high 18 points, followed by Jordan Jones with 14.
TRINITY- BYRNES (64)
Saragba 8, McLeod 2, Scott 9, Jordan Jones 14, Nick Ford 18, Ellis 2, Epps 1, Edwards 3, Coletrain 3, Folse 3.
NEXT GAME: TB will play winner of the FCS/WH at SCISA Class 3-3A tournament at Sumter Civic Center at TBA Monday.
RECORDS: TB 19-6, 8-0 SCISA Region 3-3A.
Wilson Hall 50
Florence Christian 40
SUMTER, S.C. — Florence Christian's Jackson Gray scored a team-high 11 points.
FCS 6 11 10 13 — 40
WH 8 12 12 18 — 50
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (40)
Jackson Gray 11, Bochette 9, Johnson 7, Gibbs 6, Shelley 3, Kelly 2, Smith 2.
NEXT GAME: FCS will play Wilson Hall in SCISA Region 3-3A playin game at Trinity-Byrnes at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
RECORDS: FCS 7-16, 1-7 SCISA Region 3-3A.
Pee Dee Academy 60
Robert E. Lee 35
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Gabe Estes scored a game-high 13 points. Teammate Hudson Spivey added 10.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (60)
Garris 7, Gasque 5, Oakley 9, Caulder 9, Carter 5, Hudson Spivey 10, Weston 9, Gabe Estes 13.
RECORDS: PDA 13-4, 6-3 SCISA Region 4-2A.
Lake View 62
Dillon Christian 61
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View's Ja'Correus Ford scored a game-high 28 points.
Dillon Christian's Adam Norman scored a team-high 18.
DCS 18 11 19 13 — 61
LV 19 16 13 14— 62
DILLON CHRISTIAN (61)
Philip Campbell 10, Brewington 5, Bethea 2, Josh Duran 14, Glasgow 8, Adam Norman 18, Bailey 4.
LAKE VIEW (62)
Ja'Correus Ford 28, D.Ford 2, Jiqyale Reaves 11, D.J. Bethea 12, Inman 5, Johnson 8.
OTHER SCORES: The King's Academy defeated Marlboro Academy 62-47.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Lake View 51
Dillon Christian 20
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View's Ja'Niyah Waters scored a game-high 18 points.
Dillon Christian's Grace Dubose scored a team-high 14 points.
DCS 6 7 2 5 — 20
LV 18 10 13 10 — 51
DILLON CHRISTIAN (20)
Collins 3, Britt 2, Grace Dubose 14, Martin 1.
LAKE VIEW (51)
K.Page 4 , ZanDasia McNeil 10, Henburgh 4, Williams 3, G.Page 4, Hamilton 2, Ja'Niyah Waters 18, Nesmith 6.
Marlboro Academy 52
The King's Academy 43
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro Academy's Ragan Liles scored a team-high 14 points.
The King's Academy's Audrey Beaton scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
TKA 9 14 5 14— 43
MA 8 17 11 16 — 52
THE KING'S ACADEMY (43)
Audrey Beaton 25, Hoover 8, Eaddy 5, Cooner 5.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (52)
McLaurin 8, M. Liles 7, Sara White 11, Smith 7, Blackmon 2, Walters 2, Ragan Liles 14.
Orangeburg Prep 48
Trinity-Byrnes 38
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Trinity- Byrnes' McKenzie Davis and Kinady Pierce each scored a team-high 13 points.
TRINITY- BYRNES (38)
McKenzie Davis 13, Kinady Pierce 13, Tatum 6, Davis 1, Howle 5.
