Mullins 89
Lamar 36
LAMAR , S.C. — C.J. Gilchrist scored a game-high 18 points
The Auctioneers outscored Lamar 45-21 in the first half. The Silver Foxes were led by Delontae Martin 12 points.
M 19 26 22 22 — 89
L 11 10 13 2 — 36
MULLINS (89)
Sam Pressley 17, Legette 5, Sainvil 2, C.J. Gilchrist 18, Hayes 9, Tisdale 2, Floyd 5, Chandler 4, Roberts 5, Sha'Quan Gordon 12, Campbell 4, Phillips 4.
LAMAR (36)
Martin 12, Dolford 8, Green 2, Jones 5, Miller 5, Byrd 3, Higgins 1.
RECORDS: PDA 3-0.
NEXT GAME: PDA will travel to Aynor at 6 p.m. Monday.
PEE DEE ACADEMY 61
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY 24
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Cam Weston scored a game-high 18 points.
The Golden Eagles outscored Willaimsburg Academy 31-14 in the first half.
Nick Brown led Williamsburg Academy with eight points.
WA 6 8 4 6 — 24
PDA 16 15 20 10 — 61
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (24)
Price 2, Wadford 2, Swicord 2, Nick Brown 8, Tanner 5, Kline 1,Tucker 3.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (61)
Connor Garris 10, Gasque 4, Caleb Oakley 18, Caulder 2, Carter 5, Baker 2, Cam Weston 14.
RECORDS: PDA 3-0.
NEXT GAME: PDA will travel to Aynor at 6 p.m. Monday.
Lewisville 53
Timmonsville 47
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Timmonsville Christian Taylor scored a team-high 27 points.
Lewisville outscored the Whirlwinds 36-30 in the second half.
L 8 9 16 20 — 53
T 7 10 16 14 — 47
TIMMONSVILLE (47)
Christian Taylor 27, Garner 4, Elijah Foe 14, Johnson 2, McNeil 2.
