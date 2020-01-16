JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville's Savion Graves scored a team-high 24 points as Johnsonville's boys' basketball team beat Hannah-Pamplico 79-71 on Thursday.
Teammate Quez Lewis added 19 points.
The Flashes' Rashawn Moore added 10 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.
Hannah-Pamplico's Davian Coaxum scored a game-high 26 points.
HP 15 12 21 23 — 71
J 20 24 21 14 — 79
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (71)
Davian Coaxum 26, Cyrus Ellis 18, Lane Calcutt 11, Poston 7, Graham 2, McNeil 2, Kelly 2, Mincey 2, Davis 1.
JOHNSONVILLE (79)
Savion Graves 24, Quez Lewis 19, Rashawn Moore 10, Kody Hanna 10, Brown 8, Avant 6, Cooper 2.
NEXT GAME: Johnsonville will host Latta at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Hannah-Pamplico will host Kingstree at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORDS: J 9-1, 5-1 Region 7-2A. HP 1-10, 0-6 Region 7-2A.
