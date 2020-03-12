LATE THURSDAY
BASEBALL
Florence Christian 5
Wilson Hall 4
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian's Cole Procik went 2 for 3 with a double and RBI.
Teammate Lane Ward went 1 for 3 with two doubles.
WH 100 010 2 — 4 8 4
FCS 300 200 x — 5 6 2
WP: Clay Bochette (5 IP, 3 H, 2 R , 1 ER, 2 K, 3 BB).
LP: Britton Briskett (3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 2 BB).
SV: Braxton Shelley (2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 1 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: FCS: Cole Procik 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Marshall Brown 1-3, 1 RBI; Lane Ward 1-3, 2 RBI; Bochette 1-3.
RECORDS: FCS 5-0, 2-0 SCISA Region 3-3A.
<&endagate>
Robert E. Lee 12
The King's Academy 0 (5)
FLORENCE, S.C. — Robert E. Lee's Ethan Grantham went 2 for 2 with an RBI.
Teammate Keaton Price went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI.
The King's Academy's Zach Dutton went 1 for 2 with a double.
REL 030 72— 12 10 1
TKA 000 00— 0 1 4
WP:Lucas Freidenberger (3 2/3 IP, 1 H, R, ER, 4 K, 2 BB).
LP: Zach Dutton (3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 3 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: REL: Ethan Grantham 2-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Jet Smith 1-2, HR, 2 RBI; Keaton Price 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Jenkins McCullum 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Gran McElveen 1-3,
3B, 2 RBI. TKA: Dutton 1-2, 2B.
RECORDS: REL 1-2, 1-0 SCISA Region 4-2A. TKA
<&endagate>
SOFTBALL
Carolina Academy 7
Lamar 2
LAMAR, S.C. — Carolina Academy's Vandi Timmons went 1 for 4 with a double and three RBI.
Lamar's TyJuana Sumter went 2 for 3.
CA 016 000 0 — 7 7 3
L 200 000 0 — 2 3 5
WP: Jamiee Epps (7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 2 BB),
LP: Heidi Anderson (7 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 5 K, 2 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: CA: Harley Ward 1-3, 3B; Vandi Timmons 1-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Haley Hurst 2-3. L: Anderson 1-3, TyJuana Sumter 2-3, Gracie Blackwell 1-3.
RECORDS: CA 2-1.
<&endagate>
Lake View 10
North Myrtle Beach 5
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Lake View's Emma King went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBI.
Raven Locklear and Alex Elliott each had two hits and two RBI.
LEADING HITTERS: LV: Emma King 2-4, HR, 3 RBI; Raven Locklear 2-3, 2 RBI; Alex Elliott 2-4, 2 RBI; Becca Cox 2-4; Zandasia McNeil 2-4.
<&endagate>
East Clarendon 15
Andrews 12
ANDREWS, S.C. — East Clarendeon's Zoe McElveen went 2 for 5 with a triple and four RBI.
Teammate Maddie Newsome went 2 for 3 with three RBI.
EC 405 041 1— 15 17 1
A 003 421 2 — 12 11 0
WP: Maddie Newsome (7 IP, 11 H, 12 R, 10 ER, 4 K, 8 BB),
LEADING HITTERS: EC: Zoe McElveen 2-5, 3B, 4 RBI; Randi Lynn Holcombe 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Newsome 2-3, 3 RBI; Hope Azurdia 1-4, 2B; Tristan Azurdia 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI.
<&endagate>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.