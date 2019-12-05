LATE THURSDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Pointe Christian 68

Emmanuel 51

PAGELAND, S.C. — Emmanuel's Jeffery Powell scored a team-high 24 points.

Teammate Dalton Jones added 16 points.

 

SPC 17 17 15 19—68

ECS 9 17 15 10— 51

EMMANUEL (51)

Dalton Jones 16, Jeffery Powell 24, Batts 4, Jacobs 4, Hendrix 3.

 

