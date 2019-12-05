LATE THURSDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Pointe Christian 68
Emmanuel 51
PAGELAND, S.C. — Emmanuel's Jeffery Powell scored a team-high 24 points.
Teammate Dalton Jones added 16 points.
SPC 17 17 15 19—68
ECS 9 17 15 10— 51
EMMANUEL (51)
Dalton Jones 16, Jeffery Powell 24, Batts 4, Jacobs 4, Hendrix 3.
