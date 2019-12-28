LATE SATURDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mullins 69
Lake City 28
LAKE CITY, S.C. — C.J. Gilchrist scored a game-high 15 points to help Mullins win the Lake City Christmas Tournament.
Teammates T.J. Sainvile and Sam Pressley each added 11 points.
The Auctioneers outscored Lake City 43-15 in the second half.
Lake City's Bryce McIntosh scored a team-high eight.
M 11 15 24 19 — 69
LC 3 10 10 5 — 28
MULLINS (69)
Pressley 11, Legette 6 , T.J. Sainvil 11, C.J. Gilchrist 15, Hayes 2, Gordon 6, Dixon 8, Phillips 2, Kheauris Cross 10.
LAKE CITY (28)
Bryce McINtosh 8, Hailey 4, McClam 2, Howard 4, Frierson 6, Leiter 3, Cladwell 1.
NEXT GAME: Lake City will travel to South Florence at 6 p.m. Jan. 7. Mullins will travel to Hannah-Pamplico at 6 p.m. Jan.7.
RECORDS: LC 4-5. M 6-4, 1-1 Region 7-2A.
<&endagate>
Forest Hills (N.C) 68
Trinity-Byrnes 59
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Jordan Jones scored a team-high 29 points in the championship game of Chesterfield HS Tournament.
Teammate Nick Ford added 11.
FH 14 18 13 9 — 68
TB 6 15 10 24 — 59
TRINITY-BYRNES (59)
Coletrain 9, Epps 3, Nick Ford 11, Jordan Jones 29, Warren 1, Saragba 6.
NEXT GAMES: Trinity-Byrnes will host Christian Academy at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
RECORDS: T-B 4-2.
<&endagate>
Andrew Jackson 39
Marlboro County 38
KERSHAW , S.C. — Marlboro County's Ryan Dupree and Drevon Scott each added a team-high 11 points in the championship game at AJ Comporium Christmas Tournament.
MC 5 8 13 12— 38
AJ 6 9 14 10 — 39
MARLBORO COUNTY (39)
Oliver 5, Ryan Dupree 11, Drevon Scott 11, Lucas 7, Brown 4.
<&endagate>
Others Scores: Georgetown defeats Hannah-Pamplico 77-36 at the Waccamaw Holiday Tournament.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Crestwood 72
Hartsville 55
SUMTER, S.C. — Hartsville's Jazolyn Pendergrass scored a team-high 18 points in the championship game of the District IX tournament at Morris College.
Teammate Ameontae Sutton added 11.
C 40 32 — 72
H 31 24 — 55
HARTSVILLE (55)
Knox 9, Benjamin 5, Hudson 3, Thomas 9, Ameontae Sutton 11, Jazolyn Pendergrass 18.
<&endagate>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.