LATE SATURDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Marlboro County 90
Cheraw 37
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County's Wesley Brown scored a team-high 17 points, followed by Ryan Dupree and Shawn Lucas with 14 each.
Cheraw's Marshall Myers scored a game-high 19.
C 13 6 12 6— 37
MC 22 14 25 28 — 90
CHERAW (37)
Marshall Myers 19, Watson 9, Gillespie 2, Gordon 2, Fuller 3.
MARLBORO COUNTY (90)
Palmer 5, Devonta Oliver 10, McCoy 8, Ryan Dupree 14, Dre Scott 10, Shawn Lucas 14, Leviner 4, Wesley Brown 17, Thomas 4, Bostic 3.
<&endagate>
Marion 76
Lumberton (NC) 68
LUMBERETON, N.C. — Marion's A.J. Vaught had 28 points, 24 rebounds and seven assists.
Mac Washington chipped in 17 points and 10 rebounds.
M 19 17 18 22 — 76
L 15 18 19 16— 68
MARION (76)
A.J. Vaught 22, T.J. Sanders 28, Mac Washington 17, Charles 9.
East Clarendon 55
Lake Marion 46
SANTEE, S.C. — East Clarendon's Tyjhai Calvin scored a team-high 21 points, followed by Jalen Bryant with 10.
EAST CLARENDON (55)
Tyjhai Calvin 21, Jalen Bryant 10, K.Wilson 8, Odom 6, Strickland 3, Pearson 2, J.Wilson 2.
<&endagate>
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
East Clarendon 71
Lake Marion 51
SANTEE, S.C. — East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper finished with 38 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.
Teammate Rhamey Floyd had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Valincia Garris added 25 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.