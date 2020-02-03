LATE MONDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Pee Dee Academy 68
Williamsburg Academy 26
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Cam Weston scored a game-high 14 points. Teammate Caleb Oakley added 13.
Williamsburg Academy's Trey Price scored a team-high eight.
PDA 20 16 15 17 — 68
WA 6 8 5 7— 26
PEE DEE ACADEMY (68)
Cam Weston 14, Caleb Oakley 13, Garris 7, Gasque 9, Caulder 6, Spivey 7, Barker 4, Estes 4.
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (26)
Trey Price 8, Swicord 3, Brown 5, Tanner 6, Floyd 2, Holiday 2.
NEXT GAME: PDA will travel to Lake View at 6 p.m. today. Williamsburg Academy will host Palmetto Christian at 6:30 p.m. today.
RECORDS: PDA 11-3, 5-2 SCISA Region 4-2A.
