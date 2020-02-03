LATE MONDAY

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Pee Dee Academy 68

Williamsburg Academy  26

KINGSTREE, S.C. —  Pee Dee Academy's Cam Weston scored a game-high 14 points. Teammate Caleb Oakley added 13.

Williamsburg Academy's Trey Price scored a team-high eight.

PDA  20 16 15 17 — 68

WA 6 8 5 7— 26

PEE DEE ACADEMY (68)

Cam Weston 14, Caleb Oakley 13, Garris 7, Gasque 9, Caulder 6, Spivey 7, Barker 4, Estes 4.

WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (26)

Trey Price 8, Swicord 3, Brown 5, Tanner 6, Floyd 2, Holiday 2.

NEXT GAME: PDA will travel to Lake View at 6 p.m. today. Williamsburg Academy will host Palmetto Christian at 6:30 p.m. today.

RECORDS: PDA 11-3, 5-2 SCISA Region 4-2A.

<&endagate> 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.