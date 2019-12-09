LATE MONDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Mullins 50
Conway 49
MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins' C.J. Gilchrist scored a team-high 15 points, followed by Alim Legette with 12 and Tyler Sanivil with 13 points.
The Auctioneers outscored Conway 38-25 in the second half.
C 11 13 6 19— 49
M 6 6 21 17— 50
MULLINS (50)
Pressley 1, Alim Legette 12, Tyler Sanivil 13, C.J. Gilchrist 15, Hayes 5, Campbell 2, Phillips 2.
RECORDS: M 2-2.
NEXT GAME: Mullins will travel to Marion at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
<&endagate>
West Columbus (N.C.) 57
Lake View 48
LAKE VIEW, S.C.— Lake View's Larry Inman scored a team-high 12 points.
WC 11 19 15 12— 57
LV 8 15 5 20 — 48
LAKE VIEW (48)
McInnis 6, Ford 9, Reaves 4, Waters 8, Bullock 2, Bethea 1, Larry Inman 12, McNeil 2, Johnson 4.
RECORDS: 0-1.
<&endagate>
OTHERS SCORE: Johnsonville defeats Aynor 88-54.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Mullins 55
Conway 43
MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins' Jen'Lea Nichols scored a team-high 25 points.
The Auctioneers outscored Conway 36-24 in the first half.
C 15 9 6 13—43
M 17 19 17 2—55
MULLINS (55)
Swinton 7, Reed 3, Friday 7, Jen'Lea Nichols 25, Lasane 3, Phillips 2, Morelas 8.
NEXT GAME: M 2-1.
NEXT GAME : Mullins will travel to Marion at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.