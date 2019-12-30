BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County's Wesley Brown scored a game-high 14 points in the Bulldogs' 78-37 victory over Central on Monday in boys' basketball action.
Teammate Shamar Morris added 13 points.
The Bulldogs outscored the Eagles 40-14 in the first half.
C 5 9 12 11 — 37
MC 20 20 13 25 — 78
MARLBORO COUNTY (78)
Palmer 4, Oliver 5, E. Dupree 1, McCoy 6, R. Dupree 8, Drevon Scott 12, Lucas 6, Leviner 8, Shamar Morris 13, Wesley Brown 14.
NEXT GAME: Marlboro County will travel Dillon at 6 p.m. Jan. 8.
RECORD: MC 9-5.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Marlboro County 72
Central 16
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County's Tysonia Lowe scored a game-high 22 points.
Teammate Shaniya Oliver added 11 points.
The Bulldogs outscored the Eagles 49-12 in the first half and held them scoreless in the third quarter.
C 6 6 0 4 — 16
MC 23 16 25 6 — 72
MARLBORO COUNTY (72)
Wilson 4, Shaniya Oliver 11. Tysonia Lowe 22, Ashwood 6, Powell 2, Norman 4, Isaac 6, Bridges 7, Serenity Brown 10.
NEXT GAME: Marlboro County will travel Dillon at 6 p.m. Jan. 8.
<&endagate>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.