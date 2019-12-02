LATE MONDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Carolina Forest 71
Marion 66
MARION, S.C.— Marion's A.J. Vaught scored a team-high 21 points. Teammate T.J. Sanders added 19, and Mac Washington added 14.
Carolina Forest outscored the Swamp Foxes 44-39 in the first half.
CF 22 22 11 16 — 71
M 24 15 11 16— 66
MARION (66)
A.J. Vaught 21, T.J. Sanders 19, Mac Washington 14, McCullough 5, Wilson 3, Charles 2, DV.Allen 1, DW. Allen 1.
RECORD: 0-1.
NEXT GAME: Marion will travel to Mullins at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Conway 69
Mullins 68
CONWAY, S.C. — Mullins' C.J. Gilchrist scored a team-high 16 points.
Teammate Sam Pressley added 10, followed by Kheauris Cross with 12, Tyler Sainvil with 11 and Shaq Gordon with 10.
Conway outscored Mullins 37-31 in the second half.
M 14 23 17 14 — 68
C 8 24 17 20 — 69
MULLINS (68)
Sam Pressley 10, Tyler Sainvil 11, C.J. Gilchrist 16, Hayes 2, Roberts 3, Shaq Gordon 10, Campbell 2, Phillips 4, Kheauris Cross 12.
RECORDS: M 0-1.
NEXT GAME: Mullins will host Marion at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Goose Creek 60
Carvers Bay 44
GOOSE CREEK, S.C.— Carvers Bay's Jy Deas scored a team-high 16 points.
Goose Creek outscored the Bears 33-24 in the second half.
CB 11 9 8 16 — 44
GC 9 18 21 12 — 60
CARVERS BAY (44)
Bell 3, Washington 7, Green 2, Small 1, Brockington 5, Jo.Walker 2, Bromell 2, Jy Deas 16, Ja.Walker 6
RECORDS: CB 0-3.
Central 46
McBee 36
McBEE, S.C.— McBee's Cole Brigman scored a team-high 12 points.
Temmate Devin Bristow added nine points, 18 rebounds, eight blocks and a steal.
C 10 16 13 7
M 4 15 7 10
McBEE(36)
Cole Brigman 12, Bristow 9, Tealy 1, Green 2, Ponds 5, Truell 4, Brown 3.
RECORD: M 0-1.
NEXT GAME: McBee will host Lewisville at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Carolina Academy 48
Wilson Hall 45
SUMTER, S.C.— Carolina Academy's Matt Gaskins scored a team-high 15 points and grabbed 19 rebounds.
Teammate Cade Castles added 11 points.
CA 2 9 16 21 — 48
WH 13 13 10 9— 45
CAROLINA ACADEMY(48)
Matt Gaskins 15, Cade Castles 11, Wilder 9, Joye 6, Brown 5, Matthews 2.
RECORDS: CA 1-0.
NEXT GAME: Carolina Academy will play Orangeburg Prep in Barons Classic at Wilson Hall at 6 p.m. Friday.
Calvary Christian 51
Emmanuel Christian 48
HARTSVILLE, S.C.— Emmanuel Christian's Dalton Jacobs scored a team-high 11 points.
CC 12 13 15 11 — 51
ECS 5 11 10 12— 38
EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN (48)
Dalton Jones 11, Geddes 9, Powell 7, Johnson 3, Jacobs 6,Atkinson 2.
NEXT GAME: ECS will travel to South Pointe Chrisitan at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Mullins 67
Conway 36
CONWAY, S.C.— Mullins' Tamiesha Lasane scored a game-high 18 points, followed by Jen'Lea Nichols with 12 points and Naylai Moreles with 10.
M 24 22 17 4 — 67
C 9 7 7 13— 36
MULLINS (67)
Tamiesha Lasane 18, Jen'Lea Nichols 12, Naylai Moreles 10, Swinton 7, Reed 8, Rial 2, Friday 4, Williamson 3, Phillips 3.
RECORD: M 1-0.
NEXT GAME: Mullins will host Marion at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
McBee 45
Central 33
McBEE, S.C.— Jalen Peterson scored 18 points to lead the Panthers.
C 11 2 12 8— 33
M 5 15 13 12— 45
McBEE(45)
Jalen Peterson 18, Hickman 7, Harper 5, J.Johnson 4, Mallory 2, B.Johnson 9.
RECORDS: M 1-0
NEXT GAME: McBee will host Lewisville at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
